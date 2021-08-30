Florida State Depth Chart vs. Notre Dame

Florida State has released its depth chart ahead of its matchup against Notre Dame

OFFENSE - FIRST TEAM

QB #13 Jordan Travis - 6-1, 201, R-Soph. or #10 McKenzie Milton - 5-11, 189, R-Sr.

RB #0 Jashaun Corbin - 6-0, 221, R-Soph.

TB #9 Lawrance Toafili - 6-0, 185, R-Fr.

WR #6 Keyshawn Helton - 5-9, 175, R-Jr.

WR #80 Ontaria Wilson - 6-0, 175, R-Jr.

WR #7 Andrew Parchment - 6-2, 190, R-Sr.

TE #87 Camren McDonald - 6-4, 242, R-Jr.

LT #52 Robert Scott Jr. - 6-5, 312, R-Fr.

LG #75 Dillan Gibbons - #6-5, 321, 5th

C #53 Maurice Smith - 6-3, 280, R-Fr.

RG #58 Devontay Love-Taylor - 6-4, 323, R-Sr.

RT #76 Darius Washington - 6-4, 294, R-Fr.

DEFENSE - FIRST TEAM

DE #11 Jermaine Johnson - 6-5, 262, R-Sr.

DT #6 Dennis Briggs Jr. - 6-4, 278, R-Soph.

NT #0 Fabien Lovett - 6-4, 310, R-Soph. or #91 Robert Cooper - 6-2, 338, R-Jr.

FOX #4 Keir Thomas - 6-2, 272, R-Sr.

LB #33 Amari Gainer - 6-3, 237, R-Soph.

LB #20 Kalen DeLoach - 6-1, 220, R-Soph.

LB #46 DJ Lundy - 6-1, 255, R-Fr.

NICK #10 Jammie Robinson - 5-11, 193, R-Soph.

S #5 Brendan Gant - 6-2, 208, R-Soph.

S #27 Akeem Dent - 6-1, 203, R-Soph.

CB #18 Travis Jay - 6-2, 203, R-Fr. or #7 Jarrian Jones - 6-0, 192, R-Soph.

CB #3 Jarvis Brownlee Jr. - 5-11, 181, R-Fr.

OFFENSE - SECOND TEAM

QB QB #13 Jordan Travis - 6-1, 201, R-Soph. or #10 McKenzie Milton - 5-11, 189, R-Sr.

RB #8 Treshaun Ward - 5-10, 192, R-Fr.

TB #22 Ja'Khi Douglas - 5-9, 198, R-Fr. or #1 DJ Williams - 5-10, 215, R-Soph.

WR #21 Darion Williamson - 6-3, 200, R-Fr.

WR #81 Joshua Burrell - 6-2, 224, Fr.

WR #11 Malik McClain - 6-4, 201, Fr. or #88 Kentron Poitier - 6-3, 205, R-Fr.

TE #4 Jordan Wilson - 6-4, 265, R-Sr.

LT #70 Lloyd Willis - 6-7, 327, R-Fr.

LG #55 Dontae Lucas - 6-3, 335, R-Soph.

C #51 Baveon Johnson - 6-3, 313, R-Sr.

RG #51 Baveon Johnson - 6-3, 313, R-Sr.

RT #59 Brady Scott - 6-6, 322, R-Jr.

DEFENSE - SECOND TEAM

DE #30 Quashon Fuller - 6-3, 265, R-Fr.

DT #48 Jarrett Jackson - 6-6, 308, R-Soph.

NT #99 Malcolm Ray - 6-2, 282, R-Fr.

FOX #14 Marcus Cushnie - 6-2, 250, R-Jr.

LB #24 Jadarius Green-McKnight - 5-11, 218, R-Fr.

LB #53 Cortez Andrews - 6-1, 245- R-Soph.

LB #32 Stephen Dix - 6-2, 239, R-Fr.

NICK #26 Kevin Knowles II - 5-11, 184, Fr.

S #23 Sidney Williams - 6-1, 201, R-Fr.

S #8 Renardo Green - 6-0, 189, R-Soph.

CB #18 Travis Jay - 6-2, 203, R-Fr. or #7 Jarrian Jones - 6-0, 192, R-Soph.

CB #9 Meiko Dotson - 5-11, 197, R-Sr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

K #88 Ryan Fitzgerald - 6-1, 201, R-Fr.

P #21 Alex Mastromanno - 6-1, 207, R-Fr.

LS #49 James Rosenberry Jr. - 6-0, 226, R-Soph. or #42 Garrett Murray - 6-0, 230, R-Soph.

H #21 Alex Mastromanno - 6-1, 207, R-Fr.

KR #18 Travis Jay - 6-2, 203, R-Fr. or #16 Corey Wren - 5-10, 187, R-Fr.

PR #18 Travis Jay - 6-2, 203, R-Fr.

