Game Prediction: #1 Georgia Bulldogs vs Florida Gators

The annual rivalry between the Georgia Bulldogs (7-0) and the Florida Gators (4-3) doesn't have some quite as much big picture impact, but its still a big game. The Bulldogs are looking to maintain their status as the nation's top program, and the struggling Gators are looking to salvage their season by taking down the defending champs.

Where: TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Fla.)

When: 3:30 PM ET

TV: CBS

Line: Georgia -22.5, O/U 56.5

IB has broken down the game and it's time to make our predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Georgia 34, Florida 28

There's nothing about this matchup on paper or from a film standpoint that makes me think this will be a competitive game. It should be a Georgia rout, no doubt about it. But that was also true for the matchup against Kent State and Missouri. When Georgia is on they are very, very good, but they have been a bit inconsistent this season.

Florida has their backs against the wall and I expect them to come out swinging. They have no pressure on them at this point, so what do they have to lose? I think Georgia overlooks the Gators a bit with #3 Tennessee looming in a week. Florida will jump to an early lead and the Bulldogs will have to scrap and claw for four quarters.

I'm going with Georgia still winning, as much as I want to pick the upset, because I don't think Florida has the balance to beat a team like Georgia. So unless Anthony Richardson suddenly becomes a legitimate passer, the Bulldogs will pull this one out late.

Prediction: Georgia 49, Florida 17

As high as I was on the Gator bandwagon at the beginning of the year, they have let me down too many times. First against Kentucky and then they did not even show up against LSU. Absolutely killing me. There is no chance I am taking the Gators in this one. Too much momentum for the Bulldogs at home to take any kind of fight from Florida. I think this one will be over early.

RYAN ROBERTS, DIRECTOR OF RECRUITING

Prediction: Georgia 34, Florida 16

Florida has been a very Jekyll and Hyde so far this season. For as exciting as they can be as times, they’ll come out and be incredibly inconsistent the next week. The same can be said about Georgia to a degree.

Some weeks they look like the best team in the country, and others they look like they play down to the level of competition at times. Ultimately I just can’t get on Florida. Georgia is the more talented team and the cream usually rises to the top.

SHAUN DAVIS, RECRUITING ANALYST

Prediction: Georgia 35, Florida 21

The Bulldogs are getting better after some close calls early in the season. The deeper the season goes, the more impressive that beatdown of Oregon looks. Florida’s rushing attack can make it a game if Anthony Richardson can connect on a few big plays. Ultimately, the red side of the Biggest Cocktail Party has all of the fun in this one.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Georgia 35, Florida 20

The Bulldogs enter The World's Greatest Cocktail Party looking to make a statement in advance of the first batch of CFP rankings. On the other sideline, Florida has the athletes to keep this game close for awhile, but they don't have the experience or consistency to actually win this game. Anthony Richardson is a special talent, but he also is only completing 56.5% of his passes (12th in the SEC) and has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns. His talent - but also inconsistency - will be the difference in this game.

I expect Billy Napier to have his team ready to play loose with nothing to lose and hit some big plays early, but (just ask Missouri) to take down the Bulldogs, there is little margin for error. Georgia leads the SEC in third down conversions, red zone conversion percentage and has the top scoring defense in the league, allowing only 9.1 PPG. A close ballgame at halftime turns into a final result that wasn't as close as the score indicates.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: Georgia 45, Florida 17

Florida has to be able to run the ball to have any chance against the Bulldogs, but Georgia’s only allowing 83 rushing yards and nine points a game. It just doesn’t look good for the Gators.

IB STAFF STANDINGS

Bryan - 32-6

Vince - 26-12

Ryan - 26-12

Shaun - 24-14

Andrew - 23-15

Sean - 23-15

