How To Watch Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. No. 16 Syracuse Orange

Notre Dame (4-3) and No. 16 Syracuse (6-1) are ready to square off at the JMA Wireless Dome for the first time since 2003. Below is everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game.

Where: Syracuse, NY – JMA Wireless Dome

When: 12:00 PM EST

Television: ABC – Joe Tessitore (play-by-play); Greg McElroy (analyst); Katie George (sideline)

Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network, Sirius XM (Channel 129) 101.FM & 960 AM (South Bend); Paul Burmeister (play-by-play); Ryan Harris (analyst)

Stream: fuboTV (Start a FREE TRIAL by clicking HERE)

Spread: Syracuse –2.5, O/U 47.5 (FanDuel)

What to Know - Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish will play away from Notre Dame Stadium for the fourth time this season. All three previous such games have been against ranked teams. They lost to No. 2 Ohio State to open the season, then won at current No. 22 North Carolina and beat then No. 16 BYU in Las Vegas. All-American candidate tight end Michael Mayer is poised to set two more program records for a tight end. He is tied with Ken MacAfee at No. 1 in the Irish record book with 15 career touchdown catches. Mayer also needs just 25 yards to pass Tyler Eifert’s 1,840 yards to move into the No. 1 spot in that category.

What to Know - Syracuse: After opening the season 6-0, Syracuse is coming off its first loss at No. 5 Clemson. The Orange defense allowed 293 rushing yards in the loss. The last time seventh-year head coach Dino Babers had a winning record was a 10-3 mark in 2018. Notre Dame handed the Orange a 36-3 loss at Yankee Stadium in the Shamrock Series that year. Syracuse’s defense is allowing just 15.1 points per game. It’s on pace to be the program’s best mark since 1997. Syracuse quarterback Garrett Schrader and running back Sean Tucker pace the offense. Tucker has rushed for 698 yards and six touchdowns, while Schrader has completed nearly 70% of his passes for 1,601 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. He is also their second-leading rusher with 371 yards and six touchdowns of his own.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @SeanStires

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter