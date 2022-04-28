How To Watch The 2022 NFL Draft

Everything you need to know about watching the 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off tonight and will continue through Saturday. Notre Dame is expected to have a number of former players selected in this year's draft.

Here's how to watch the draft and all the latest regarding Notre Dame.

THURSDAY (Round 1)

Time: 8:00 PM ET to 11:30 PM ET

Television Options: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Streaming: Best place to stream is Fubo

Former Notre Dame All-American Kyle Hamilton is expected to be a first round pick in tonight's draft. If Hamilton does in fact get selected tonight he'll be the first Notre Dame player to go in round one since Jerry Tillery in 2019, first non-lineman since Will Fuller in 2016 and first safety since Harrison Smith since 2012.

Most mock drafts have Hamilton going just outside the Top 10, but if he does slide into the Top 10 he'll be the first non-lineman to be selected in the Top 10 since Rick Mirer (No. 2) and Jerome Betts (No. 10) back in the 1993 NFL Draft.

FRIDAY (Rounds 2-3)

Time: 7:00 PM ET to 11:30 PM ET

Television Options: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Streaming: Best place to stream is Fubo

Former Irish standout running back Kyren Williams and wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. are hoping to hear their names called during the second day of the draft.

Notre Dame has had eight players selected in the second and third rounds the last two drafts. That includes five last season (Liam Eichenberg, Aaron Banks, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Tommy Tremble, Robert Hainsey).

SATURDAY (Rounds 4-7)

Time: 12:00 PM ET to 7:00 PM ET

Television Options: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Streaming: Best place to stream is Fubo

A number of former Notre Dame players have a shot to get selected here. Of course, Williams and Austin are likely to be selected on day three if they aren't picked on day two. Other players that hope to hear their name called is quarterback Jack Coan, defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, defensive tackle Kurt Hinish and linebacker Drew White.

Each round will be carried on Westwood One Radio, Sirius XM NFL Radio and ESPN Radio.

