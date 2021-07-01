Could Ian Book Be The Most Complete Quarterback With The New Orleans Saints

Former Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book is the most complete quarterback on the New Orleans Saints roster, so says JP Scott

The New Orleans Saints drafted former Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book with the 133rd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, which came in the fourth round. He joins a quarterback room that includes Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston and Trevor Siemian – and for the first time in 15 years – does not include Drew Brees.

There’s been a lot of talk in the Big Easy about who will start the season under center for the Saints. You have the prototypical pocket passer in Winton vs. the rugged utility guy in Hill. Siemian – barring injury or other unforeseen circumstances – is likely a backup at best.

What about Ian Book?

Players taken in the fourth rounds of drafts are rarely considered “reaches.” When you draft players in rounds 1-3, you expect them to be starters within a season or two. Guys you take in rounds 6-7 are players you hope pan out, but those players taken in round 4 and 5 are the type of prospects who you think have the potential to have a positive impact on the franchise.

Book has that potential and it’s why the Saints took him when they did. New Orleans coach Sean Payton is on record for liking his toughness, leadership and the fact that he’s a winner.

He’s not only a winner, he’s won more games as the starting quarterback at Notre Dame than any quarterback in the program’s history – leading the Irish to two College Football Playoff appearances along the way. Like it or not, he’s one of the greatest winners in Notre Dame history.

To that extent, you know what you are getting in Book. He’s a winner at one of college football’s winningest programs. He takes care of the football and can create with his legs and be effective as a runner.

That all looks pretty good on paper, considering you also know what you are getting with the other three quarterbacks on the Saints roster.

Winston has proved to be erratic as a passer at the pro level. His physical talent has yet to trump his poor decision-making when forcing the ball downfield. You saw that when he threw 30 interceptions in his last season as a starter (2019). Hill is a gadget player who provides more value to the Saints in a gadget role than as a quarterback trying to get the ball to some of the best skill players in the league. And Siemian – again – is probably a career backup.

Book spent the majority of his career at Notre Dame as a polarizing figure, based both on his own performance and the expectations of a fan base that expects nothing short of greatness, and championships. Now, depending on how things shake out this summer in New Orleans and how he looks in preseason, Book could quickly become a polarizing figure in The Crescent City.

