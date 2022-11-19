Isaiah Foskey Sets Notre Dame All-Time Sack Record vs Boston College

Notre Dame has a new sack king as senior defensive end Isaiah Foskey set the school's all-time record in sacks. Foskey recorded a sack late in the second quarter in Notre Dame's pending blowout of Boston College, which gave him 25 sacks for his career.

Foskey blew past the Boston College left tackle and brought down quarterback Emmett Morehead for the record breaker. Foskey now has 9.5 sacks on the season and is 0.5 sack away from going for double figures for the second season in a row.

The California native didn't get his first serious action until 2020 when he served as a key rotation player for the Irish. He backed up Irish veteran Daelin Hayes that season, but Foskey made his presence felt with 4.5 sacks, which was second on the team.

He broke out a season ago when he racked up 11 total sacks, which was the third best single season mark in school history. He recorded a sack in nine of the team's 12 games.

Foskey got off to a bit of a slow start this season, racking up just three sacks in the team's first six games. He broke out with a three-sack performance in the win over UNLV and has now recorded 6.5 sacks in the team's last five games, including the BC contest.

Foskey broke the record of 24.5 that was previously held by former Irish star Justin Tuck. Tuck still holds the all-time record for sacks in a season with 13.5.

