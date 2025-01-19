Marcus Freeman Shuts Down NFL Coaching Rumors with Firm Statement
Late last Sunday morning during an NFL pregame show, a report came out that the Chicago Bears were very interested in interviewing Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman about their current job opening.
This came despite the fact Freeman signed a contract extension at Notre Dame the week before the First Round College Football Playoff win over Indiana.
Marcus Freeman Addresses Chicago Bears Coaching Rumors
Freeman and the Notre Dame football team made the flight to Atlanta on Friday for the National Championship game and on Saturday participated in the annual Media Day.
Freeman was asked about potentially making the jump to the NFL and despite the rumors, he certainly sounds like a man who is content in South Bend.
"Here's the reality – with team success comes individual recognition, and to hear that the Bears have interest is humbling. But, it's also a reminder that with team success comes individual success. So, I have put zero thought into coaching in the NFL. All my attention has just been on getting this team prepared for the opportunity we have in front of us. So, probably not the answer you're looking for."
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take
Listen, the word "no" or phrase "not interested" isn't in there but everything else is. Freeman clearly has something brewing at Notre Dame that should be set up for success long after Monday's game, regardless of the outcome.
I won't go as far to say that Freeman won't ever explore the NFL waters, but for the time being he's got the grasp on a Notre Dame job that will only continue to look better as he continues to put his imprint on the program, and also won't be on a short leash like he would as a coach in the NFL.