Marcus Freeman Updates Key Notre Dame Defender's Availability for Texas A&M Showdown
Notre Dame brings one of the nation's best defenses on the road to Texas A&M for the 2024 opener. That defense starts up front with one of the nation's best defensive lines that is headed by a couple of veteran terrors in the middle, Howard Cross III and Rylie Mills.
Cross, an All-American a year ago, had a foot issue during fall camp that kept him sidelined at times and limited at others.
Marcus Freeman was asked about Cross' availability on Thursday afternoon and confirmed Notre Dame fans should have nothing to be worried about regarding No. 56 in white and gold.
Is Howard Cross a full go for Saturday, is what Freeman was asked.
”Yes.”
Well, asked and answered.
It was assumed that Cross would be able to play but Freeman also shot down the idea of any play count or anything for him.
That only helps Notre Dame's chances as the Irish remain a slight underdog as of early Friday afternoon.
