Navy Depth Chart vs Notre Dame

Navy has released its depth chart for the upcoming matchup against Notre Dame

No. 20 Notre Dame (6-3) is set to take on long-time rival Navy (3-6) this weekend in the latest installment of this storied matchup.

Where: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Md.)
When: 12:00 PM ET
Network: ABC
Line: Notre Dame -16.5, O/U 42

Navy Offense

Navy is a triple option team that starts two slot backs (SB) and a fullback (FB) in its base alignment. 

Navy Defense

The Midshipmen are a 3-4 base defense and the RD stands for "Raider", the STR stands for "Striker", which are both linebacker positions. The BAND is short for "Bandit", which is essentially their strong safety. BC stands for boundary cornerback and FC stands for field cornerback.

