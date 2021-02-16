NFL Draft Preview: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Offensive Linemen

Irish Breakdown and NFL Draft Bible get together to break down the Notre Dame offensive linemen in the 2021 NFL Draft

Notre Dame has four offensive linemen looking for an opportunity to continue their football careers in the National Football League.

Irish Breakdown publisher Bryan Driskell and NFL Draft Bible director of scouting Ryan Roberts got together to break down the games and draft projection for former Notre Dame blockers Liam Eichenberg, Aaron Banks, Robert Hainsey and Tommy Kraemer.

Eichenberg is getting mostly second round placement in mock drafts, and Roberts talks about what he likes about the former Irish left tackle, and why he views him as a second round player.

Roberts is quite high on Banks, but breaks down why there is such a wide draft range from analysts about where he might get picked in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Hainsey saw his stock rise after an outstanding Senior Bowl performance. Roberts dives into why Hainsey is such a coveted prospect, but also what keeps him from climbing higher in the draft.

Finally, they wrap up talking about Kraemer, and what could keep him from being selected.

Liam Eichenberg

Aaron Banks

Robert Hainsey

