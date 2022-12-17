Notre Dame 2022 Echoes Award Winner

Notre Dame held its annual Echoes Banquet tonight and followed that up with a release of its 2022 award winners.

Here's a breakdown of the winners from the Irish 2022 season.

Most Valuable Player - Michael Mayer, Tight End

Offensive Player of the Year - Michael Mayer, Tight End

Mayer earned both the team MVP and the offensive player of the year honors for Notre Dame. Mayer set a program tight end record with nine receiving touchdowns to go with 67 catches for 809 yards. Mayer was a team captain and also improved his blocking dramatically over the course of the season. Mayer finished his stellar three year career at Notre Dame as the programs all-time leader for catches (180), receiving yards (2,099) and touchdowns (18) for a tight end.

Defensive Player of the Year - JD Bertrand, Linebacker

Bertrand earned the top honors for the Irish defense. The senior captain led the Irish defense with 74 tackles and was second on the defense with eight tackles for loss to go with three pass break ups and a pair of sacks. Bertrand also missed over a full game worth of action due to targeting ejections, so his production was in less than a full season of action.

Defensive Lineman of the Year - Isaiah Foskey, Defensive End

Foskey won the honor for the top defensive lineman after leading the Irish defense with 11 sacks. It was the second straight season that Foskey led the defense with 11 sacks. He finished his brilliant Notre Dame career as the program's all-time leader with 26.5 sacks.

Offensive Lineman of the Year - Jarrett Patterson, Guard

Patterson had a tough year physically, missing the season opener with an injury and then playing through various injuries all season. The captain also had to deal with moving from center to guard, but inspite of that he played very good football throughout the season and was the leader of the offensive line.

Special Teams Player of the Year - Prince Kollie, Linebacker

The sophomore registered four special teams tackles as was a key player on several different special team units for Notre Dame. His scoop and score of a blocked punt against Clemson sparked an Irish route, and he also blocked a punt of his own during the 2022 season.

Here are the rest of the awards.

Father Ted Man of the Year - Josh Lugg, Guard

Rockne Student-Athlete Award - Jack Kiser, Linebacker

Nick Pietrosante Award - Avery Davis, Wide Receiver

Father Lange Iron Cross Award - Bo Bauer, Linebacker

Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year - Sam Assaf, RB

Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year - Marty Auer, Safety

