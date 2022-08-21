Audric Estime Brings Talent - And Hype - To The Notre Dame Backfield

Everybody can use a hype man. Somebody to pick them up, give them a smile, a word of encouragement, or a pat on the back at just the right time. Somebody to just let them know they are there for you.

Two weeks into fall training camp at Notre Dame, Audric Estime is proving to be a hype man for everybody. The sophomore running back has carved a name for himself with his play on the practice field this August, while also bringing an infectious enthusiasm for his team and his teammates.

Case in point, at Friday’s open practice, teammate Logan Diggs cut loose on a run during an 11-on-11 period. Even after a referee’s whistle had blown the play dead, Diggs kept sprinting downfield. Estime, who was standing at least 75 yards behind the play, shot his arms straight above his head and bellowed “Touchdown”.

“I’m just Audric,” Estime said earlier in the week of his personality. “I’m a loving person. I love living life. But on the field, it’s time for business.”

Estime’s business has been good during camp. So good that he has seen several reps with the first team offense. He may keep a smile on his face and a song on his tongue whenever possible, but make no mistake, Estime is all about the substance.

“I’m always going to bring the juice, bring the energy," Estime explained. "When I have the ball, I’m going to run like my life is on the line. If I don’t have the ball I’m going to block like my life is on the line. Same running routes, I’m going to bring the energy and the juice.

“I feel like I’ve been playing like that since I was four years old,” Estime continued. “I feel like I’m the best on the field and if I win every rep, and work my butt off, I feel like that raises the standard.”

The Nyack, N.Y. native is built like former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, but Estime says he’s a combination of Tennessee Titans back Derrick Henry, the Dallas Cowboys runner Zeke Elliott and Las Vegas Raiders back Josh Jacobs. In other words, an uncommon blend of speed and power, with soft pass-catching hands as well.

“I’m myself,” said Estime. “No back is really like me. I feel like I do a lot of things other backs can’t.”

Estime showed that special skill in that open practice on a running play that looked dead from the beginning. As he started to his right, he was swarmed by the Irish defensive front, but he made a jump cut back to his right and then quickly darted up field, made another quick one-two jab steps and turned nothing into at least a 20-yard gain.

“I’m a strong, physical guy but I’m also a fast guy with quick feet that can make people miss,” Estime said.

Estime saw the field in 12 games as a freshman in 2021, but most of his playing time was on special teams or as a blocker. He fished the season with 60 yards on seven carries, with six of those totes and 61 yards coming in a 55-0 win over Georgia Tech. His only other carry was against Oklahoma State.

With last year’s 1,000-yard rusher, Kyren Williams, off to the NFL and spring star Jadarian Price out for the season with an Achilles injury, the reps have been much increased for Estime this fall and he is feeling the impact.

"(I have gotten) a lot more (reps) this year, more with the first team this year,” Estime noted. “I feel like the game is moving slower and those reps with the ones is building my confidence.”

But Estime doesn’t just want to talk about himself. His hype game is strong for his teammates as well. Here’s what he said about Chris Tyree.

“He knows the plays in and out,” said Estime. “If you’re not sure of anything he’s always helping you out. He’s a great leader on the field, finishing through the cone, setting the example. I want to uphold his standard so guys like Gi’Bran (Payne) and Jadarian Price can look up to me like we do to Chris.

“I want to prove to the world that, even though I’m a bigger ‘back, I can do things that other ‘backs like Chris can do,” Estime continued. “When you see him move in and out of his cuts and burst on catches, I’m taking mental reps so when my time is called I can work it to perfection like Chris does.”

Or, how about quarterback Tyler Buchner?

“I feel like he’s going to provide a spark,” Estime said of the Irish quarterback. “They’re going to have to bite on the backs and it will open up a lot of opportunities for Tyler. Seeing him run, I try to mimic some of his moves — his quick cuts.”

If Audric Estime’s game day play matches his hype game, big things are in store for the big Fighting Irish back this season.

