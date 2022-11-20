Benjamin Morrison Adds Another Big Day To His Notre Dame Resume

Maybe some day someone will learn their lesson, but that day wasn’t Saturday. Boston College decided to test Notre Dame standout freshman cornerback Benjamin Morrison, and they paid the price. We've seen this before.

Morrison intercepted two passes against Clemson two weeks ago, returning the second 96 yards for a touchdown. It was his first two career picks, but he was just getting started. He intercepted three more passes in Notre Dame’s 44-0 curb stomp of Boston College Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium.

The recent slew of turnovers is the exclamation point on what has been a rock solid first season of college football for Morrison. But in spite of his penchant for finding the ball, opponents keep throwing in his direction.

"I don't get surprised,” Morrison said after the win. "Every single play we have a mindset in the DB room that the ball is coming your way. So, no matter what, I'm always prepared so when I do get my opportunities, I'll be able to take advantage of them. So, I don't get too surprised because I haven't done anything yet, and I just have to keep working.”

Boston College quarterback Emmett Morehead threw in Morrison’s direction on the Eagles’ very first play of the game. Morrison was not credited with a pass break-up, but the ball still fell incomplete against his tight coverage and it set the tone for what was to come.

"It's fun,” Morrison said. “I mean, when you get the first play the ball thrown at you, it's a one on one. It's fun, I love those moments, I thrive for those moments. So when that ball was thrown, I was just - I don't know, it's a fun feeling. I love it.”

Morrison’s first interception of the day came just three plays later when he stepped in front of a Morehead throw. It led to a 26-yard Blake Grupe field goal. His second interception ended BC’s third offensive drive and led to Drew Pyne’s lone touchdown of the day to give the Irish a 17-0 lead.

"The first one, I've got to give all my credit to my defensive line,” Morrison began. "Without their pressure, that wouldn't have (happened). So, once I saw them get in the backfield, I knew I had to plaster -- (cornerbacks) Coach (Mike) Mickens emphasized all week plastering the receiver. So when the quarterback scrambles, I've got to make sure I'm on my man at all times. I saw my opportunity, I went to go get it. The second one .... I just felt the release and trusted my instincts and looked back and there it was.”

Morrison is also one of 15 Notre Dame players to intercept three passes in a single game. The last previous player to do it was Harrison Smith in the 2010 Sun Bowl. He now has two multiple interception games in the last three weeks, after never previously having one in his life.

"I've only had one in a game, only one in high school,” Morrison recalled. "I didn't play defense growing up in elementary school really. I was a running back. So, yeah, just one. This is all new to me, but it's a blessing.”

Morrison's five interceptions this year are the most for a Fighting Irish player in a single season since Manti Te’o had seven in his Heisman Trophy runner-up 2012 season.

His interceptions came on a day when Notre Dame Stadium looked like a snow globe, with wind-driven snowflakes blowing through the air. His three picks were among the five total turnovers forced by the Fighting Irish against an overmatched Boston College team.

"Just fun,” Morrison said of the entirety of his day. "Like to have a game with all the seniors, not even talking about my performance, a day like that, it felt like I was a kid out there around a bunch of other grown kids. It was fun, it was just a fun day.”

