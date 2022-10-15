Notre Dame Target Brandyn Hillman Brings Explosive Talent, Versatility To The Game

Some fans were caught off guard recently when an offer was extended to Portsmouth (Va.) Churchland athlete Brandyn Hillman, a 2023 recruit. The initial question is what position Hillman projects to best? And what position does Notre Dame see him at?

What positions that Hillman could project best to isn’t the real question. Truthfully, there aren't many spots that Hillman couldn’t play on the next level.

Hyperbole, of course, kicks in instantly. With the decision for St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers running back Jeremiyah Love still getting worked out, some followers immediately assumed that this is a backup plan in case Notre Dame missed out on Love.

That just isn’t the case.

Notre Dame offered Hillman because they want him in this class, no matter who else joins. This is the type of athlete who could do so much for the program if developed properly.

The recruiting rankings currently do not do Hillman’s talent justice. On3 is currently the highest on the Virginia native, ranking him as a three-star recruit and the No. 16 athlete in the 2023 recruiting class.

Hillman was the Region 4A Offensive Player of the Year last season for the Truckers, racking up over 2,400 yards of offense and 31 touchdowns as a quarterback, and he's also a standout in the secondary for Churchland.

The 6-2, 200-pound athlete had already rushed for 505 yards and nine touchdowns on just 47 carries (10.7 YPC) in four games entering last week’s contest against Grafton. Hillman looked dynamic as a junior, but he is at even a higher level so far this season.

After being pretty persistent about being a quarterback on the next level, Hillman has made it known that he is willing to play whatever position that his prospective school sees fit. That has led to a dramatic increase in recruiting attention over the last few weeks.

It wasn’t long ago that Norfolk State was the only offer for Hillman. Since the beginning of September, he has received a bevy of offers, including Tennessee, North Carolina, Kentucky, Duke, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Boston College, Illinois, West Virginia, and Vanderbilt among others. Hillman won’t be underrated for very much longer.

Notre Dame has already made an impact on Hillman, who is an accomplished student with a 3.4 core GPA. He has already finalized a trip to campus on October 15th for the Stanford game. That is a big step in this budding relationship.

FILM ANALYSIS

On film, Hillman does his most dynamic work as a dual threat quarterback. He has a relatively strong arm, showing the ability to push the ball vertically in the Churchland offense. His biggest impact, however, is his prowess on the ground.

At 6-2 and 200 pounds, he is a well built athlete who brings a really nice combination of explosiveness and power to the table. Hillman is able to not only create some explosive plays, but he also finishes runs well with his lower body power.

His best film may actually be on the defensive side of the football. He brings some extreme physicality to the safety position, delivering some impressive blows in the middle of the field. Hillman could project favorably at either safety, rover or even WILL backer on the next level.

Hillman’s length and playmaking ability could even project well at wide receiver. While he isn’t a burner in terms of long speed, Hillman brings really nice short area explosiveness to the field.

There is no limit to the level of impact that Hillman could make on both sides of the football. He is an exciting and enticing overall athlete.

