Changes Are Coming To The Notre Dame Defense

The Notre Dame defense is going to have a much different look in 2022

Notre Dame will have a much different look on defense in 2022, of that there is no doubt. Personnel changes from a coaching standpoint and personnel changes on defense are just part of what will be so different in 2022.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman is now the head coach, and he hired Al Golden to run the Irish defense. There was plenty of discussion after that hire about whose defense it would be. Both were adamant it would be the "Notre Dame defense."

In the open practices and when talking to sources we are starting to get a glimpse of what the defense will in fact look like. That was the topic of conversation in our latest show.

Freeman is considered one of the best defensive minds in the game, and it's not easy to just give up control on that side of the ball. Much has been made about the dynamic between Freeman and the man he hired to replace him, but early reports suggest that Freeman has allowed Golden and the rest of the staff to establish themselves as the leaders of the defense.

We dive into deeper detail of what this means, and how hard it actually is to do something like that, and how even after 12 years the former head coach never did that with the offense.

Next we talk about some of the changes we have seen with our own eyes and also what we've heard from sources. We break down the changes up front, whether or not the defense will be more aggressive and what might look different on the back end of the defense.

That is followed by a breakdown of what specific changes Notre Dame needs to make on defense in order to truly become an elite group. There are several areas where improvement is needed, but we began with tackling.

Our show concludes with a question and answer session where we answer the queries raised by our subscribers and listeners.

