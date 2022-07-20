Chris Tyree Named To The Doak Walker Award Watch List

Notre Dame junior running back Chris Tyree is back to good health and ready for a bigger role, and he's already getting some preseason attention. The Virginia native was named to the preseason Watch List for the 2022 Doak Walker Award.

The Doak Walker Award goes annually to the nation's best running back, and it's an award a Notre Dame player has never won.

Tyree is coming off a disappointing sophomore campaign in which an injury and poor offensive line play led to him rushing for just 222 yards and one touchdown. Despite those struggles in the run game, Tyree was able to make his presence felt in other ways. He took a short pass 55 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Toledo, and his 53-yard touchdown reception against Oklahoma State was part of a 6-catch, 115-yard performance.

Tyree was also Notre Dame's kick return specialist last season, and his 96-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter against Wisconsin turned a 13-10 deficit into a 17-13 Irish lead. Notre Dame never looked back after Tyree gave them the momentum back.

A former Top 100 recruit, Tyree came to Notre Dame with high expectations, and he showed a great deal of promise as a freshman. Playing behind 1,000-yard rusher Kyren Williams, Tyree racked up 496 rushing yards and four scores as a rookie, and also reached the end zone four times.

As a prep player, Tyree was twice won the Fastest Man Award at The Opening, and his indoor track times were elite. He showed off that home run speed as a true freshman on multiple occasions.

The key for Tyree as a junior will be staying healthy. Notre Dame should have an improved offensive line this season, and Tyree should be a beneficiary. Injuries have made the running back depth chart a concern, but if Tyree can stay healthy and get back into form he'll be a breakout player for the Irish and will quickly remind Irish fans why they were so excited when he signed with the school back in 2020.

