Cooper Flanagan Ready To Connect With Notre Dame Commits, Irish Coaches

After some initial uneasiness following several coaching changes on the Notre Dame staff, the program has done a tremendous job connecting with and solidifying the commitment from Concord (Calif.) De La Salle tight end Cooper Flanagan. The 6-5, 240-pound standout is now excited to get on campus for his official visit, which is happening this weekend.

“I am looking forward to meeting all the other commits, hanging out with some of the players and connecting more with the coaches, as well as connecting again with Coach (Gerad) Parker,” Flanagan said. “Plus, my parents and my brother will be with me so they get to experience it too.”

Enjoying that time with family, fellow commits and coaches is a time for Flanagan to wind down before the senior season preparation gets fully underway. He already had a few of his favorite sites picked out for the visit, along with some anticipation to learn amongst the other great tight ends on campus.

“I love going to the stadium and looking around the town of South Bend,” he said. “Also, I look forward to spending time in the tight end position room with all the other players and coaches!”

Even with his commitment completely solid, the Irish staff has continued to solidify their standing with the talented tight end. They have maintained constant contact with Flanagan, continuing to make his place in the class a priority.

“Coach (Marcus) Freeman calls me about every week or two," noted the De La Salle standout. "Coach Parker texts me a few times a week and we talk every other week or so. We have a really great connection.”

Flanagan is juiced up to get on campus to see his fellow commits already in the 2023 recruiting class. So far, that group has already been developing some deep relationships. That looks to continue this weekend.

“It’s been a great start connecting with the other commits,” Flanagan explained. “Chad (Bowden) has helped to develop that. We have a 2023 text chain and we chatter a ton, it’s a great group.”

Of course, another big layer of getting some of this commits on campus is to assist recruiting other recruits to potentially join the class. Flanagan has already been putting in work in that regard. He intends to continue that momentum on the visit.

“It will be important to connect with some guys that are not committed yet for sure,” said Flanagan. “I look forward to meeting some new fellas on this trip.”

With Flanagan’s help, the Notre Dame staff has a great opportunity to make a run at the top class in 2023. That, however, shouldn’t undersell how talented of a fixture Flanagan is in the class in his own right. His upside has just barely been tapped into.

Playing in a heavy run offense, Flanagan’s biggest responsibility is as a run blocker, where he shows some massive upside. Despite limited opportunities, he was still able to lead the team with 285 receiving yards. Flanagan did so on just 15 receptions (19 yards per reception) and a touchdown.

He is well regarded as far as the recruiting rankings are concerned. Flanagan is currently rated as the No. 109 player and No. 8 tight end according to 247Sports. He is a consensus four star recruit across the board.

He ultimately chose Notre Dame over an especially impressive over list. Some of the notable offers included the Irish, Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Miami, Florida State, Tennessee, Michigan State, Washington, Utah, Cal, Oregon State, Colorado, and Arizona among others.

