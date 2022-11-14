Skip to main content

Notre Dame Depth Chart vs Boston College

Notre Dame has released its depth chart for its upcoming matchup against Boston College

Notre Dame (7-3) returns home for its final contest of the season inside the house that Rockne Built, and a familiar foe awaits. The 18th-ranked Fighting Irish welcome Boston College (3-7) into town, and the Eagles are fresh off an upset win over NC State.

Where: Notre Dame Stadium (South Bend, Ind.)
When: 2:30 PM ET
Network: NBC/Peacock
Line: Notre Dame -21.0, O/U 46

Notre Dame has released its depth chart for this matchup.

NOTRE DAME OFFENSE

Notre Dame Offense - BC

IB made one edit to the depth chart that was provided by Notre Dame. Today's released depth chart had Joe Wilkins Jr. listed as the backup wide receiver to Braden Lenzy, but Wilkins is no longer on the team. Freshman Tobias Merriweather was added to the depth chart, but he's also questionable after missing the Navy game.

NOTRE DAME DEFENSE

Notre Dame Defense

The defensive depth chart that was released was the same as previous weeks.

