Notre Dame Depth Chart vs. Ohio State

Notre Dame kicks off its 2022 football season on Saturday night when the Fighting Irish head to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. In advance of that matchup, Notre Dame has released its depth chart.

Here is the depth chart for the Notre Dame offense.

Here is the depth chart for the Notre Dame defense.

NOTES:

*** Sophomore wide receiver Jayden Thomas has been listed as the third starting wide receiver now that Avery Davis is out for the season with an injury.

*** Veteran Jarrett Patterson is listed as the left guard, which might give some optimism about his return against the Buckeyes, which was considered questionable after he injured his foot during fall camp.

*** Senior Andrew Kristofic has spent a lot of time as the first-team left guard with Patterson out but he was listed as the backup right guard behind Joshua Lugg on the depth chart.

*** Junior Jordan Botelho was listed as a Vyper in the depth chart as an "or" with veteran Justin Ademilola.

*** With Botelho at Vyper the backup rover - the spot Botelho held late last season - now goes to JD Bertrand, who is also listed as the starting middle linebacker.

*** Senior Marist Liufau is the new starting linebacker for the Irish, and he'll start out as the team's Will linebacker.

*** Both of Notre Dame's freshmen cornerbacks - Jaden Mickey and Benjamin Morrison - are listed in the two-deep for Notre Dame.

*** Notre Dame listed its safeties as right and left instead of field and boundary, which is what they listed in past seasons.

