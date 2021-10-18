    • October 18, 2021
    Notre Dame Depth Chart vs. USC

    Notre Dame has released its depth chart ahead of its matchup against USC
    Notre Dame (5-1) gets back into action this weekend when it hosts long-time rival Southern Cal (3-3). Both teams had a bye week this past weekend and the Irish are now No. 13 in both polls after another wild weekend of college football.

    The Fighting Irish staff released its depth chart ahead of that matchup. Here is the offensive depth chart.

    Screen Shot 2021-10-18 at 11.54.53 AM

    Here is the defensive depth chart:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-18 at 11.56.24 AM

    Notre Dame and Southern Cal are slated to kickoff at 7:30 PM ET in a game that will be aired on NBC. Notre Dame currently holds a 47-36-5 advantage over the Trojans. Notre Dame is 7-3 against USC during the Brian Kelly era and have won four of the last five matchups, including three straight overall and four straight on its home field.

