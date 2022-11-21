Notre Dame Depth Chart vs Southern Cal
The latest installment of Notre Dame vs Southern Cal is poised to be one of the best matchups of these two long time rivals in several years. This game marks the first time since 2017 that both teams enter this contest ranked.
Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
When: 7:30 PM ET
Network: ABC
Spread: USC -5.0, O/U 62.5
Notre Dame has released its depth chart for this huge matchup.
NOTRE DAME OFFENSE
There are no depth chart changes for the Irish offense.
NOTRE DAME DEFENSE
There are no depth chart changes on defense, but safety Brandon Joseph has been listed on the depth chart each of the last two weeks but has yet to play in either game. Each week he's been questionable, with an ultimate decision coming closer to game day, which explains his inclusion on the depth chart.
Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE
Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge
Read More
Irish Breakdown Content
Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule
Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense
Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook