Notre Dame Depth Chart vs Southern Cal

The latest installment of Notre Dame vs Southern Cal is poised to be one of the best matchups of these two long time rivals in several years. This game marks the first time since 2017 that both teams enter this contest ranked.

Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

When: 7:30 PM ET

Network: ABC

Spread: USC -5.0, O/U 62.5



Notre Dame has released its depth chart for this huge matchup.

NOTRE DAME OFFENSE

There are no depth chart changes for the Irish offense.

NOTRE DAME DEFENSE

There are no depth chart changes on defense, but safety Brandon Joseph has been listed on the depth chart each of the last two weeks but has yet to play in either game. Each week he's been questionable, with an ultimate decision coming closer to game day, which explains his inclusion on the depth chart.

