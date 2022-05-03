Draft Evaluation For Notre Dame Center Jarrett Patterson

Notre Dame has a chance to have a deep group of 2023 NFL Draft picks, and veteran center Jarrett Patterson has a chance to be one of those players. Here is an early evaluation for Patterson as a player in 2022, with an eye on the 2023 NFL Draft.

Hometown: Laguna Hills, CA

High School: Mission Viejo

Height: 6’4 ½”

Weight: 307 pounds

BACKGROUND: Coming to the Irish as a late member of the 2018 recruiting class, Patterson has ascended as one of the top centers in college football over the last few seasons. After a redshirt season during his first year on campus, the California product assumed the starting center position during the 2019 season after initially beginning his career as a left tackle.

He started all 13 games during that initial season and was named the Offensive Newcomer of the Year by the team. Patterson would start eight games the following year in 2020, missing the final four games of the season with a foot injury.

Despite that abbreviated season, Patterson reeled in some impressive accolades, including being selected as a 2020 Phil Steele Honorable Mention All-American and second team All-ACC honors (media). Patterson fought back from that injury in 2020, proceeding to start all 13 games during the 2021 season. He opted to return to Notre Dame for his fifth season after contemplating potentially entering the 2022 NFL Draft.

STRENGTHS: Patterson's left tackle traits transitioned quite nicely inside, where Patterson uses his outstanding length for the position and smooth movement skills to profile as one of the better pass-blocking centers to come out in several years. He remains calm and patient as a pass protector, keeping ideal leverage and mirroring well.

Patterson has also shown proper knee bend in that area, to redirect well, and has steadily improved his anchor over the last couple of seasons. That smoothness as an athlete translates in the run game, where Patterson is an ideal fit as a zone blocker. Whether it is getting up to the second level or working laterally in wide zone concepts, Patterson is an ideal fit for any movement-based system.

He also plays with high football IQ, locating second-level defenders effectively and being involved in setting protections upfront. Patterson is also known as a tremendous leader, and during the 2020 season team captains Liam Eichenberg and Robert Hainsey noted that on the field it was Patterson that was the leader of the line.

AREAS TO IMPROVE: The power profile has always been and will continue to be, the talked-about Issue with Patterson inside. His early issues with anchor have somewhat been remedied, showing a better ability to sit down on power.

The shortcomings mostly come in the run game, where there are flashes but too often he lacks the core strength to displace gaps and create an initial surge. To make matters worse, Patterson can struggle to locate and land his initial punch. That can allow defenders to get into his frame too easily. For stronger interior players, it can be difficult for Patterson to recover.

This is one reason why the return of Harry Hiestand as the line coach should help Patterson. Hiestand is known as one of the best technical coaches in the business, and some of those areas where Patterson grades lower are technical issues that can be improved upon.

There have been some durability concerns over the last couple of seasons, including missing several games in 2020 and a torn pectoral injury that required surgery this off-season. Putting together a healthy season in 2022 would be an ideal ending to Patterson’s career.

Patterson’s biggest push in 2022 will be to stay within himself and not try to do too much. It’s no secret that things around him, quite literally, were not great this past season. Under the assumption that things should at least be improved somewhat in 2022, that should allow Patterson to not press as much as he did at times last season.

SUMMARY: There is no reason to believe that Patterson can’t fight to be the top center in college football during the 2022 season. The same can be said for the 2023 NFL Draft, where he could have the inside track to sit near the top of the class. Health and increased core strength are going to be the huge point of emphasis to unlock his athletic potential. With a fully healthy year, the first round is not out of the discussion.

ONE LINER: “Gifted athlete at the center position destined for an outside zone heavy scheme. Still more upside to tap into.”

EARLY PROJECTION: 1st-2nd round

NFL COMPARISON: Alex Mack, San Francisco 49ers

