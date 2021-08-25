Expectations, Predictions For The Notre Dame Defense For The 2021 Season

Breaking down the expectations, questions and predictions for the Notre Dame defense for the 2021 season

We are less than two weeks away from Notre Dame kicking off its 2021 season. The Fighting Irish will travel to Tallahassee to take on the Florida State Seminoles. Notre Dame's recent success has been fueled by the defense, and the Irish will hope to keep that going in 2021.

In our latest show we dive into the Notre Dame defense. We talk big picture views on the defense, including what we think will happen and also what we think should happen before we dive into predictions.

We spend a lot of time talking about the Notre Dame defensive line, and then the front seven more broadly. That unit is expected to carry the team in 2021, and we discuss what needs to happen for it to play to its full potential. We also discuss how that will impact the secondary, which is arguably the biggest question mark on the team.

We hand out our picks for MVP (mine might surprise you), breakout players, bounce back players and top rookie. The great depth on defense made finding a top rookie a bit more challenging.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter