August 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomSubscribeSI.com
Search

Expectations, Predictions For The Notre Dame Defense For The 2021 Season

Breaking down the expectations, questions and predictions for the Notre Dame defense for the 2021 season
Author:
Publish date:

We are less than two weeks away from Notre Dame kicking off its 2021 season. The Fighting Irish will travel to Tallahassee to take on the Florida State Seminoles. Notre Dame's recent success has been fueled by the defense, and the Irish will hope to keep that going in 2021.

In our latest show we dive into the Notre Dame defense. We talk big picture views on the defense, including what we think will happen and also what we think should happen before we dive into predictions.

We spend a lot of time talking about the Notre Dame defensive line, and then the front seven more broadly. That unit is expected to carry the team in 2021, and we discuss what needs to happen for it to play to its full potential. We also discuss how that will impact the secondary, which is arguably the biggest question mark on the team.

We hand out our picks for MVP (mine might surprise you), breakout players, bounce back players and top rookie. The great depth on defense made finding a top rookie a bit more challenging.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster
Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back
2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Marist Liufau
Football

Expectations, Predictions For The Notre Dame Defense For The 2021 Season

Notre Dame
Football

Notre Dame Football Practice Notes, Observations

Kyren Williams
Football

Expectations, Predictions For The Notre Dame Offense For The 2021 Season

Ahmad Gardner
Football

Notre Dame 2021 All-Opponent Team: Defense

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
Football

Notre Dame Veterans Will Anchor The Irish Defense In 2021

Blake Fisher
Football

Key Takeaways From Notre Dame Fall Camp

Michael Mayer
Football

Three Notre Dame Players Make ESPN Top 100 For 2021

Kyren Williams
Football

Four Notre Dame Players Earn Preseason AP All-American Honors

Sam Howell
Football

Notre Dame 2021 All-Opponent Team: Offense