Final 2022 NFL Draft Predictions For Kyle Hamilton

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is tonight and former Notre Dame All-American Kyle Hamilton is expected to be a first round pick. It would mark the first time since 2019 (Jerry Tillery) that Notre Dame had a player go in the first round and first time a safety went since 2012 (Harrison Smith).

It has been a strange draft cycle for Hamilton. When the 2021 season ended many argued he was not only a Top 5 player in the draft, many argued he was the best player in the draft. Injuries were a concern, but it was Hamilton's Combine and Pro Day performances that have created the biggest concerns.

Now, Hamilton is rarely viewed as a Top 10 pick in tonight's draft. We'll see if that holds, but it is interesting to see how much the workouts have impacted his status compared to his film.

With the draft now here let's look at the final projections for Hamilton. I took at look at several major publications and also provided projections from people who were ranked as the ten most accurate mock drafters over the previous five years.

No. 8 - Buffalo Bills/Atlanta Falcons

At the moment the staff from The Athletic and Irish Breakdown's Ryan Roberts are the only two mocks I've seen that have Hamilton in the Top 10. Roberts has Hamilton going to the Atlanta Falcons, who currently have the No. 8 pick while the beat writers from The Athletic have the Bills making a trade up to select Hamilton.

No. 11 - Washington Commanders

This is the popular slot for Hamilton among the mock draft community. Ten of the mock drafters I evaluated had Hamilton going here to Washington.

The No. 1 most accurate mock draft - Brendan Donahue of Sharp Football Analysis - has Hamilton going in this slot. He was joined by Mike Renner (Pro Football Focus), Xavier Cromartie (College Football Metrics), Chad Reuter (NFL.com), Josh Edwards (CBS Sports), Kyle Stackpole (CBS Sports), Bleacher Report, Eddie Brown (San Diego Tribune) and Rob Staton (Seahawks Draft Blog).

Matthew Jones of the Draft Examiner also has Hamilton going to Washington, but he has them taking Hamilton with the No. 13 pick as part of a trade.

No. 12 - Minnesota Vikings

Three mock drafts have Hamilton being selected by the Vikings at No. 12, which would unite him with former Irish star Harrison Smith on the back end of the defense.

Dane Brugler (The Athletic), Todd McShay (ESPN) and Lance Zierlein (NFL.com) all had Hamilton here in their mock draft.

No. 13 - Houstan Texans

This is the second most favorite landing spot for Hamilton. Jones has Hamilton going No. 13 to Washington, but six other mock drafts have Hamilton going No. 13 to the Texans.

Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN) has Hamilton here after placing Hamilton at No. 2 not that long ago. Kevin Hanson (Sports Illustrated), Charles Davis (NFL.com), Peter Schrager (NFL.com), Pete Prisco (CBS Sports), Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports)

No. 14 - Baltimore Ravens

Evan Silva of Establish the Run has Hamilton going to the Ravens.

No. 15 - Philadelphia Eagles

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com has the Eagles taking Hamilton at the No. 15 spot. The Eagles are actually a team several mock drafters have taking Hamilton, but it's in two different slots.

No. 16 - New Orleans Saints

Cris Collinsworth (Pro Football Focus), Brian Philpot (The Football Hub) and Ryan McCrystal (Draft Ace) all have Hamilton going No. 16 overall to the Saints.

No. 18 - Philadelphia Eagles

Three mock drafts have the Eagles taking Hamilton in the No. 18 slot. They are Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports), Jason Boris (TN Sports) and Kyle Crabbs (The Draft Network).

