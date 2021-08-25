Five To Watch: Notre Dame Defensive Players That Are Key To Success In 2021

Notre Dame's defense is expected to one again be a strength of the football team in 2021, just like it has been for much of the last three seasons. For that to happen, however, there are five players I'll be keeping an eye on in regards to whether or that it can play to level needed to thrive.

Kyle Hamilton, Safety: All eyes were on Hamilton, a 6 foot 4 junior safety, last Thursday when he was pulled from the practice for what Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly called some “tightness” in his lower back. That’s because Hamilton is the alpha dog of what looks like a very good defense. Usually, it’s a quarterback or skilled offensive player that is the face of the program. This year, it’s Hamilton. Hamilton finished with 63 tackles and six pass breakups and an interception in 2020. He was an Associated Press third-team All-American last year and he is projected as a first round NFL draft pick in 2022. He’s poised for a big year.

Isaiah Foskey, Defensive End: Foskey, a 6-5, 260-pound junior defensive lineman, had the second most sacks last year with 4.5. Adetokunbo Ogundeji, who was drafted by the Falcons, led the team in 2020 with seven sacks. Foskey is a beast physically and he is poised to be the great disruptor on the Irish defensive line. Defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman’s system puts a premium on moving players around and getting them into position to make big plays. Foskey should benefit from that philosophy.

Drew White, Linebacker: In between every good defensive back (Hamilton) and defensive lineman (Foskey) is a competent linebacker. White, a 6-1 228 pound senior, is a steadying presence who isn’t flashy. White finished with 57 tackles (second on the team) and 3.5 sacks in 2020. White is a solid run defender who started in 12 games last season and who has played in 29 games at Notre Dame. White is a glue guy who will primarily play in run situations. He’s a capable pass rusher. He’s experienced, he understands where to be and he won’t try to play outside of his skill set. Every team needs solid role play starters. White is that player.

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Defensive End: Amosa will move from a tackle position to the defensive end spot. Amosa, who is listed at 6-3 and 268 pounds, dropped 14 pounds to prepare for his new position. Playing on the edge will give Amosa a chance to display his athleticism and ramp up his big play mentality. Amosa finished with 2.5 sacks and six TFLs in 2020. If he stays healthy, those numbers should go up for the Hawaii native. Notre Dame wasn’t a big turnover defense last year, forcing just 17 overall. Chaos starts up front. This will be a chance for Amosa to prove he’s capable of being a disruptor.

Cam Hart, Cornerback: Hart, a 6-foot-3 junior cornerback, is part of the list because corner is an area where the Irish lack depth and experience. They need someone to be good there and he’s the most likely candidate. Hart was recruited as a wide receiver but he was switched to the secondary when he arrived. He played in nine games with two pass breakups.

