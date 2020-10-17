Game Day Central: #4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Louisville Cardinals

Everything you need to prepare for the game can be found here:

Time: 2:30 PM (Eastern)

TV: NBC (Mike Tirico, play-by-play; Tony Dungy, analyst; Kathryn Tappen, sideline

Radio: Paul Burmeister, play-by-play; Ryan Harris, analyst; Jack Nolan, reporter

All-Time Series: 1-1

Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 35-17 on Sept. 2, 2019

To recap the series history of Notre Dame and Florida State click HERE.

THE COACHES

Brian Kelly, Notre Dame

All-Time: 266-93-2

Notre Dame: 95-36

vs. Louisville: 1-1 at Notre Dame, 3-2 overall

THE MATCHUP

Notre Dame Depth Chart

Louisville Depth Chart

First Glance: Louisville Cardinals - Breaking down the Louisville season results, statistical leaders, and its offensive and defensive philosophy

Louisville At First Glance: Names To Know - Offense

Louisville At First Glance: Names To Know - Defense

Stacking Up: Notre Dame Offense vs. Louisville - Breaking down how the Notre Dame offense stacks up on paper against the Louisville defense.

Stacking Up: Notre Dame Defense vs. Louisville - Breaking down how the Notre Dame defense stacks up on paper against the Louisville offense.

Midweek Musings - Matchups to watch, biggest concerns for the Irish in this contest, stats to keep an eye on and players that must step up to ensure victory.

WSBT Interview - This week we talked about the Notre Dame vs. Louisville matchup, quarterback Ian Book, OC Tommy Rees, the Notre Dame ground attack and much, much more.

Podcast: Opponent Insider - Football analyst Vince DeDario talks with Louisville insider Jeremy Wahman.

Notre Dame vs. Louisville Q & A - Publisher Bryan Driskell answers questions about the Notre Dame vs. Louisville matchup.

GAME PREDICTION

Game Prediction: Notre Dame vs. Louisville - The Irish Breakdown staff make their picks for the Irish/Opponent matchup.

NEWS AND NOTES

Notre Dame Has A Golden Opportunity To Get Its Pass Game Rolling

Notre Dame Roster Finally Back To Full Strength

Simplified And Aggressive Is A Smart Adjustment For The Notre Dame Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter