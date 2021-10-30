Game Day Central: #11 Notre Dame vs. North Carolina

All the pregame analysis of Notre Dame and North Carolina that you need to get ready for the game!

The 11th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-1) take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (4-3) tonight in a must-win matchup for both teams. Notre Dame is looking to continue a New Year's Six Bowl push, and the Irish still have a very outside shot at the College Football Playoff. North Carolina needs to pull off the upset if it is going to salvage its season, which began with the Tar Heels ranked in the Top 10.

Irish Breakdown spent all week breaking down the game, and here's everything you need to be ready for the game.

Notre Dame Depth Chart

North Carolina Depth Chart

Series History: Notre Dame vs. North Carolina - A look at the all-time series between the Irish and Tar Heels.

First Glance: North Carolina - A first glance overview of North Carolina through the first seven games.

Recruiting Comparison: Notre Dame vs. North Carolina - A look at how the Notre Dame and North Carolina lineups stack up from a recruiting standpoint.

Stacking Up: Notre Dame Offense vs. North Carolina Defense

Stacking Up: Notre Dame Defense vs. North Carolina Offense

This feature looks at how Notre Dame and North Carolina stack up on paper in the run game, pass game and with their scoring offenses and defenses.

Key Matchups: Notre Dame Offense vs. North Carolina Defense

Key Matchups: Notre Dame Defense vs. North Carolina Offense

This feature looks at the matchups you want to watch on both sides of the ball, matchups that could have the greatest impact on the game.

Game Prediction: Notre Dame vs. North Carolina

The Irish Breakdown staff makes its predictions for this matchup! The video version of our predictions is below.

Midweek Musings - In this week's musings I discuss the tremendous job Mike Elston has done at building up the D-Line at Notre Dame, and why that group must be at its best against North Carolina.

Isaiah Foskey Is Focused On Making Plays Not Breaking Records

Notre Dame Players Know Sam Howell And The UNC Offense Will Be A Test

North Carolina Is A Talented, Rested, But Inconsistent Opponent

DJ Brown Is Ready For His Opportunity To Shine

Irish Breakdown Content

