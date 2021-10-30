Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomSubscribeSI TIX
    Search

    Game Day Central: #11 Notre Dame vs. North Carolina

    All the pregame analysis of Notre Dame and North Carolina that you need to get ready for the game!
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The 11th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-1) take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (4-3) tonight in a must-win matchup for both teams. Notre Dame is looking to continue a New Year's Six Bowl push, and the Irish still have a very outside shot at the College Football Playoff. North Carolina needs to pull off the upset if it is going to salvage its season, which began with the Tar Heels ranked in the Top 10.

    Irish Breakdown spent all week breaking down the game, and here's everything you need to be ready for the game.

    Notre Dame Depth Chart
    North Carolina Depth Chart

    Series History: Notre Dame vs. North Carolina - A look at the all-time series between the Irish and Tar Heels.

    First Glance: North Carolina - A first glance overview of North Carolina through the first seven games.

    Recruiting Comparison: Notre Dame vs. North Carolina - A look at how the Notre Dame and North Carolina lineups stack up from a recruiting standpoint.

    Stacking Up: Notre Dame Offense vs. North Carolina Defense
    Stacking Up: Notre Dame Defense vs. North Carolina Offense

    This feature looks at how Notre Dame and North Carolina stack up on paper in the run game, pass game and with their scoring offenses and defenses.

    Key Matchups: Notre Dame Offense vs. North Carolina Defense
    Key Matchups: Notre Dame Defense vs. North Carolina Offense

    This feature looks at the matchups you want to watch on both sides of the ball, matchups that could have the greatest impact on the game.

    Game Prediction: Notre Dame vs. North Carolina

    The Irish Breakdown staff makes its predictions for this matchup! The video version of our predictions is below.

    Midweek Musings - In this week's musings I discuss the tremendous job Mike Elston has done at building up the D-Line at Notre Dame, and why that group must be at its best against North Carolina.

    OTHER CONTENT

    Isaiah Foskey Is Focused On Making Plays Not Breaking Records

    Notre Dame Players Know Sam Howell And The UNC Offense Will Be A Test

    North Carolina Is A Talented, Rested, But Inconsistent Opponent

    DJ Brown Is Ready For His Opportunity To Shine

    Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

    Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

    Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

    ———————

    Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

    Join the Irish Breakdown community!
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
    Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
    Follow me on Parler:     @BryanDriskell
    Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

    Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

    Notre Dame
    Football

    Game Day Central: #11 Notre Dame vs. North Carolina

    29 seconds ago
    Jack Coan
    Football

    Game Prediction: #11 Notre Dame vs. North Carolina

    10 hours ago
    Xavier Nwankpa
    Recruiting

    Notre Dame 2022 Defensive Recruiting Class On The Verge Of Elite Status

    14 hours ago
    Kyren Williams
    Football

    Cover Three: Week 9 Best College Football Bets

    17 hours ago
    Jack Coan
    Football

    Take 5: Notre Dame Rankings, UNC's Potent Offense, Game Prediction

    17 hours ago
    Kyle Hamilton
    Football

    Notre Dame Notebook: Playing Without Kyle Hamilton, Blake Fisher's Status, Defending UNC

    21 hours ago
    Auburn - Ole Miss
    Football

    Game Prediction: #10 Ole Miss at #18 Auburn

    22 hours ago
    Penn State - Ohio State
    Football

    Game Prediction: #20 Penn State at #5 Ohio State

    22 hours ago
    Georgia - Florida
    Football

    Game Prediction: #1 Georgia vs Florida

    23 hours ago