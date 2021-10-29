Game Prediction: #11 Notre Dame vs. North Carolina

The 11th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-1) look to establish a new home winning streak when it hosts the underachieving but dangerous North Carolina Tar Heels (4-3).

Notre Dame still has a tremendous shot at a New Year's Six Bowl berth, and while the College Football Playoff hopes are faint, they are still alive. A loss means both of those goals are gone, which is exactly what Notre Dame is paying for this weekend.

Irish Breakdown has provided pregame analysis all week and now it's time to make predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Notre Dame 38, North Carolina 24

North Carolina isn't as dynamic as it was a season ago, but make no mistake this offense is still very dangerous. It's a more inconsistent group, but when it's on its game the offensive can still score, and score a lot. Notre Dame will need to be better than it was against USC last week on both sides of the ball.

Offensively, Notre Dame needs to come out early and move the ball and put points on the board. Doing that will put even more pressure on the North Carolina offense, which also takes pressure off the Irish defense. That means Tommy Rees needs to put together and aggressive gameplan that attacks the poor UNC defense, the offensive line needs to play a solid game and Jack Coan needs to execute that offense at a high level.

On the other side of the ball the Irish defense must dominate in the trenches all game long. That means putting pressure on UNC quarterback Sam Howell, shutting down the Tar Heel ground attack and get the offense off schedule. Do that and the defense will be able to make enough stops and force enough turnovers to not only win, but win convincingly.

Prediction: Notre Dame 34, North Carolina 21

This is going to be a fun game, especially if you like offense. I think this is the most balanced team that Notre Dame has faced to date and potentially the most scary from an offensive perspective. What the Irish have going for them is that this is a road game for North Carolina and only their second true road test of the season.

They are apt to score 50+ at home where on the road they have scored a total of 10. I look for the Irish to build on their offensive strategy from last Saturday against Southern Cal and really put some points on the board. I am not ready to predict 40 just yet but it would not surprise me if that was the case. Big win for the Irish on Saturday.

GRANT DELVECCHIO, STAFF WRITER

Prediction:

Here

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Notre Dame 34, North Carolina 20

For all the talk about how North Carolina's offense presents a difficult matchup for Notre Dame, just like last year, everyone is ignoring the fact that Notre Dame's defense is a bad matchup for North Carolina. Last year, the Irish defensive line dominated the Heels up front and generated 6 sacks and 8 TFLs.

This year, in addition to the fact that the Irish defensive line is on pace for the best statistical season of the Brian Kelly era (as Irish Breakdown covered earlier this week), the Tar Heel offensive line is one of the few offensive lines in the country statistically worse than Notre Dame in pass protection. The Heels rank last in the ACC and 123rd in the country with 27.0 sacks surrendered in 7 games.

The Notre Dame defense may give up a couple big plays - as they have been prone to do this season - but the Irish will control this game from the outset, continue to build on the offensive momentum from the USC victory, and with at least one team in front of them in the polls guaranteed to lose, continue to inch closer to a dark horse playoff bid.

SHAUN DAVIS, ESPN CHICAGO

Prediction: Notre Dame 31, North Carolina 21

No. 11 Notre Dame is fresh off their most complete game on the season as they welcome the Tar Heels into Notre Dame Stadium. Meanwhile, Mack Brown and Sam Howell are looking for an opportunity to launch a second half that will match preseason expectations.

The game will be the start of a demanding four game stretch including the Irish, Wake Forest, Pitt and NC State. Notre Dame will be without star safety Kyle Hamilton after he sustained a knee injury against USC. This isn’t the ideal matchup for the defense to have their best pass defender out of the lineup facing Howell and his talented pass catchers. That’s where Isaiah Foskey and the rest of the Irish defensive line will impact the game, as putting pressure on Howell becomes paramount. Eight different defenders have recorded an interception for the Irish defense, and that depth and versatility should come in handy on Saturday night.

The Irish offense may have found a comfort zone for quarterback Jack Coan as they featured an up-tempo approach that helped an ailing offensive line and running game. Howell has thrown for less than 225 yards in his last two outings with two touchdowns and one interception in each contest. With the loss of considerable talent to the NFL, Howell has run the ball more to contribute to the success of the Tar Heels offense.

RYAN ROBERTS, RISENDRAFT

Prediction: Notre Dame 45, North Carolina 27

Could it be that Notre Dame is finally going to turn the corner? Well - maybe a little but this is more an indictment on the Tar Heel defense. They can't stop a nosebleed right now. 27 might be generous with how Notre Dame is playing defense but we will give Sam Howell the benefit of the doubt. The fighting Irish rack up six sacks, including a big one to flip momentum early.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter