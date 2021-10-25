North Carolina Depth Chart vs Notre Dame

North Carolina has released its depth chart for its upcoming matchup against Notre Dame

North Carolina (4-3) came into the season with a great deal of hype and expectations, but the Tar Heels have yet to live up to expectations. Mack Brown will still bring a talented North Carolina squad into South Bend this weekend. North Carolina has released its depth chart in advance of its matchup against the Fighting Irish.

Here is the depth chart for the North Carolina offense.

Here is the depth chart for the North Carolina defense.

You can read the Notre Dame depth chart HERE.

