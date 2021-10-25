    • October 25, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomSubscribeSI TIX
    Search

    North Carolina Depth Chart vs Notre Dame

    North Carolina has released its depth chart for its upcoming matchup against Notre Dame
    Author:
    Publish date:

    North Carolina (4-3) came into the season with a great deal of hype and expectations, but the Tar Heels have yet to live up to expectations. Mack Brown will still bring a talented North Carolina squad into South Bend this weekend. North Carolina has released its depth chart in advance of its matchup against the Fighting Irish.

    Here is the depth chart for the North Carolina offense.

    UNC Offense

    Here is the depth chart for the North Carolina defense.

    UNC Defense

    You can read the Notre Dame depth chart HERE.

    Stay locked into Irish Breakdown all week for the latest analysis of the matchup between the Fighting Irish and the Tar Heels.

    Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

    Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

    Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

    ———————

    Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

    BECOME A MEMBER

    Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

    Join the Irish Breakdown community!
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
    Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
    Follow me on Parler:     @BryanDriskell
    Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

    Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

    Sam Howell - UNC
    Football

    North Carolina Depth Chart vs Notre Dame

    44 seconds ago
    Brian Kelly
    Football

    Notre Dame Notebook: Kyle Hamilton, Offensive Line, Quarterback Play

    2 hours ago
    Notre Dame
    Football

    Notre Dame Depth Chart vs North Carolina

    5 hours ago
    Kyle Hamilton
    Football

    Notre Dame Safety Kyle Hamilton Is Ruled Out For North Carolina Game

    5 hours ago
    Tyler Buchner
    Football

    College Football Roundup: Upsets Continue In Week 8

    8 hours ago
    David Bell Purdue
    Football

    College Football Roundup: Week Seven Brings Yet Another Wild Weekend

    8 hours ago
    Jack Coan
    Football

    Upon Further Review: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Win Over USC

    11 hours ago
    Kyren Williams
    Football

    Key Takeaways Of The Notre Dame Offense From The Win Over USC

    22 hours ago
    Kyren Williams
    Football

    Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 11 In Latest AP Poll

    Oct 24, 2021