North Carolina Depth Chart vs Notre Dame
North Carolina (4-3) came into the season with a great deal of hype and expectations, but the Tar Heels have yet to live up to expectations. Mack Brown will still bring a talented North Carolina squad into South Bend this weekend. North Carolina has released its depth chart in advance of its matchup against the Fighting Irish.
Here is the depth chart for the North Carolina offense.
Here is the depth chart for the North Carolina defense.
You can read the Notre Dame depth chart HERE.
Stay locked into Irish Breakdown all week for the latest analysis of the matchup between the Fighting Irish and the Tar Heels.
Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge
Irish Breakdown Content
Notre Dame 2021 Roster
Notre Dame 2021 Schedule
Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense
Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook