Game Day Central: #2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Syracuse Orange

Time: 2:30 PM ET

TV: NBC (Mike Tirico, play-by-play; Tony Dungy, analyst; Kathryn Tappen, sideline)

Radio: Paul Burmeister, play-by-play; Ryan Harris, analyst; Jack Nolan, reporter

All-Time Series: Notre Dame leads 6-3

Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 36-3 on Nov. 17, 2018 at Yankee Stadium

THE COACHES

Brian Kelly, Notre Dame

All-Time: 272-93-2, 30th season

Notre Dame: 101-36, 11th season

vs. Syracuse: 3-0 at Notre Dame, 6-0 overall

Dino Babers, Syracuse

All-Time: 61-51, ninth season

Syracuse: 24-35, fifth season

vs. Notre Dame: 0-2 at Syracuse

THE MATCHUP

Notre Dame Depth Chart

Syracuse Depth Chart

First Glance: Syracuse Orange - Breaking down the Syracuse season results and statistical leaders.

Syracuse At First Glance: Names To Know - Offense

Syracuse At First Glance: Names To Know - Defense

Stacking Up: Notre Dame Offense vs. Syracuse - Breaking down how the Notre Dame offense stacks up on paper against the Syracuse defense.

Stacking Up: Notre Dame Defense vs. Syracuse - Breaking down how the Notre Dame defense stacks up on paper against the Syracuse offense.

Keys To Success: Notre Dame vs. Syracuse

Midweek Musings - Syracuse Edition - Matchups to watch, biggest concerns for the Irish in this contest, stats to keep an eye on and players that must step up to ensure victory.

WSBT: Talking ACC Championship, College Football Playoff, Clark Lea, ND Run Game and More

Podcast: Notre Dame vs. Syracuse Preview - Publisher Bryan Driskell and football analyst Vince DeDario preview the Notre Dame vs. Syracuse matchup.

Podcast: Opponent Insider - Football analyst Vince DeDario interviews Mike McAllister of AllSyracuse.

GAME PREDICTION

Game Prediction: Notre Dame vs. Syracuse - The Irish Breakdown staff make their picks for the Irish/Orange matchup.

NEWS AND NOTES

Javon McKinley's Emergence Has Sparked The ND Offense

Notre Dame Offensive Line Set For More Shuffling

Notre Dame Set To Continue Historic Home Win Streak

Notre Dame Coaches Leave Farewell Messages For Seniors

