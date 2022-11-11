Game Prediction: #20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Navy Midshipmen

The 20th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-3) hit the road this weekend to take on long-time rival Navy (3-6). It's an opportunity for Notre Dame to build on the momentum it gained with back-to-back wins over ranked opponents, while Navy is looking to salvage its bowl hopes with an upset over the Irish.

Where: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Md.)

When: 12:00 PM ET

Network: ABC

Line: Notre Dame -15.5, O/U 39.5

Irish Breakdown has broken down the game and now it is time to make predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Notre Dame 31, Navy 6

Notre Dame has to prove it is no longer the up-and-down team we saw for much of the season. The Irish have been great against ranked opponents but have struggled against inferior foes, and Navy is certainly an inferior foe.

I think the Irish build on their recent success with a convincing victory over the Midshipmen, and Notre Dame will show it has begun to turn a corner in most areas. Part of me wanted to predict an even bigger blowout, and my initial score prediction was 44-10, but the offense still has a lot to prove. Notre Dame will likely have limited possessions due to the combination of its own power running game and Navy's option attack.

Notre Dame will dominate the Navy offense, but the Irish offense has been far from a scoring juggernaut. If the Irish can get off to a fast start I could see my initial prediction coming true, but fast starts haven't been Notre Dame's thing. By the time we get to the third quarter the game will no longer be in doubt, and the Irish will put things away before we get to the fourth quarter.

If Drew Pyne gets back on track then my 44-10 prediction will come true, but I'm in "show me" mode when it comes to Pyne, the wideouts and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

RYAN ROBERTS, RECRUITING DIRECTOR

Prediction: Notre Dame 52, Navy 7

Notre Dame keeps the momentum rolling. The running game continues its strong stretch and gets them rolling early. Quarterback Drew Pyne responses with one of his most efficient games of the season in the blowout.

The biggest mismatch is the Irish defense against the Navy offense, which finds it difficult to sustain drives. This one is never in doubt and Notre Dame dominates from the onset of the game.

Prediction: Notre Dame 35, Navy 6

We are entering week 11 and I am finally getting a feel for who this Notre Dame team is. I regrettably picked the Irish to lose last week and I have never been more happy to be wrong in my life and include just shy of 20 years of marriage.

Going on the road this week after a massive win at home can be very difficult. Anyone that is expecting the same intensity or energy that they saw vs Clemson is going to be disappointed but we should see the same focus. That is the key. This is an offense that you just do not see anymore and it is going to require a laser focus from the defense. I always like this matchup because some defensive player comes out of nowhere to have a stellar game.

I feel like Marcus Freeman has this team where he wants them in mid November. The proof will be obvious over the next few weeks and I am looking forward to witnessing it.

SHAUN DAVIS, RECRUITING ANALYST

Prediction: Notre Dame 34, Navy 13

Early start on the east coast for the Fighting Irish, and I fully expect a great early start to the game for the road warriors. Drew Pyne will make some big plays in the passing game and the running backs continue to dominate behind the offensive line.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: Notre Dame 38, Navy 20

Marcus Freeman appears to have Notre Dame back on track after last week’s resounding win over Clemson, but this will be the true test for his Irish. They have shown up in all five games against ranked teams this season. They’re 4-1 in those games, but just 2-2 against unranked teams. They have to show they can put the glow of their biggest win in two years behind them to focus on an inferior team with its triple option offense that requires assignment sound defensive focus. The Irish have beaten Navy by an average 27 points in their last three meetings against two different defensive coordinators. Al Golden makes it a third Irish DC to give it a go this week.

ANDREW McDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Notre Dame 42, Navy 10

Coming off of a season-defining win over Clemson, Notre Dame builds on that momentum by starting fast and cruising to victory against Navy. The Midshipmen are tough defensively against the run, ranking 7th in the nation allowing only 88 rushing yards per game, but rank 114th against the pass. This is a great chance for Drew Pyne and the Notre Dame passing attack to get on track.

Freshman Tobias Meriweather catches his second touchdown of the year to spark an Irish passing attack that breaks the 300 yard mark for the first time this season, aided by big plays through the air. Defensively, Al Golden's aggressive, attacking scheme combined with the experience of the front seven and the physicality of the secondary allows Notre Dame to limit Navy on the ground and hold the Midshipmen to just 10 points.

IB STAFF STANDINGS

Bryan - 37-10

Ryan - 32-15

Vince - 30-17

Shaun - 29-18

Sean - 27-20

Andrew - 26-21

