Grading The Notre Dame Defensive Line vs. Toledo

Notre Dame's defense has some things to clean up, but the unit played much better against Toledo, and the front four was a driving force behind its overall unit success. Notre Dame's defensive line was dominant at the point of attack throughout the game, it was productive and at the end of the game the line made the game-winning play.

At the end of the day I have the defense having registered four sacks, three run stuffs, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit, four quarterback hurries and five disruptive plays.

Overall Grade: B+

Let's look at the individual player grades and analysis.

DEFENSIVE ENDS

ISAIAH FOSKEY

Grade: B

Stats: 54 snaps, 3 tackles, 1 sack, 1 run stuff, 1 disruptive

Foskey had a very strong performance in the win over Toledo. Foskey's athleticism and power allowed him to make plays against the pass and in the run game. He was a force on the edge, and his play was a key reason the edge of the defense was more effective at setting the edge than it was in the opener. Foskey also had a quality edge pass rushing performance against the Rockets.

Foskey was often asked to play off the ball, and when he was allowed to attack downhill aggressively at the snap he was able to blow up blockers and disrupt the Toledo run game. When he was asked to make linebacker reads he wasn't as effective. That dragged down his grade a bit, but at the end of the day that's simply not something Foskey should be asked to do.

MYRON TAGOVAILOA-AMOSA

Grade: B+

Stats: 50 snaps, 2 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 QB hurry, 3 disruptives (1 forced fumble)

Tagovailoa-Amosa looked far more comfortable on the edge against Toledo that he was in the opener. Tagovailoa-Amosa showed a good burst off the edge and he made some money plays in the victory. He was effective at setting the edge, the veteran captain had multiple good edge rushers and when given a chance to make big plays he did so.

Tagovailoa-Amosa made a number of disruptive plays in the game both against the run and pass. His ability to quickly get into the backfield when asked to shoot inside proved impactful against the run. He made a key sack in space and his late game sack and forced fumble secured the Irish victory.

The big mistake for Tagovailoa-Amosa were missing the Toledo QB in space on what could have been another sack.

JUSTIN ADEMILOLA

Grade: B

Stats: 20 snaps, 3 tackles, 1 sack

Despite playing just 20 snaps the Irish veteran had a quality performance for the Irish front four. Ademilola did a good against the run with one exception. On the 67-yard run he went outside along with the cornerback fire, so either Ademilola made a mistake or there was a bad call from the sideline. Ademilola did a poor job getting up underneath a curl route and instead just worked outside of the route to a spot.

Other than that he had a quality performance and used his strength and motor to be effective against the run and had a sack in the win.

Junior end NaNa Osafo-Mensah (16 snaps, 1 tackle) has to do a better job getting off blocks, but he played physical football and held his own against the run.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

JAYSON ADEMILOLA

Grade: A-

Stats: 50 snaps, 5 tackles, 1 stuff, 1 QB hit, 1 QB hurry, 1 batted pass

Ademilola was the highest graded big man for Notre Dame in the win. From the start of the game to the finish the senior was dominant against the Toledo offensive line. Ademilola spent much of the game in the Toledo backfield, and the Rockets had a hard time handling his athleticism.

His ability to beat Toledo off the ball with his speed combined with great hand play to allow Ademilola to consistently win off the ball. He made plays in the run game as both a playmaker on the ball and with getting deep into the backfield and forcing quick cuts. His pass rush performance was also outstanding, as Ademilola had a quarterback hit, another quarterback hurry and he broke up a pass after charging deep into the backfield.

Ademilola was also more effective playing as a five-technique when Notre Dame went to its three-man fronts, but he was at his best when he was playing inside as a defensive tackle.

KURT HINISH

Grade: B

Stats: 38 snaps, 1 tackle, 1 tackle for loss, 1 stuff, 1 disruptive

Hinish played a lot better than I thought he did when I watched it live and even when I worked through the film the first time. He didn't make many plays on the ball due to often being double teamed and being used to eat up blocks, but Hinish was a lot more disruptive than I thought he was at first glance.

Hinish was quick off the ball and played with his usual motor inside. He needed to get off blocks a bit better at times, but Hinish was still able to get a good push and Toledo had a bit of a tough time handling him at the point of attack.

HOWARD CROSS III

Grade: B

Stats: 33 snaps, 1 tackle, 2 QB hurries

Cross had a sneaky good game for the Irish. He's undersized, but the New Jersey native was very disruptive playing nose tackle. His production wasn't impressive but his play sure was. Cross was quick off the ball all game long, he played with great leverage and the Rocket blockers had a really tough time handling his speed off the line. Cross only made one tackle but I credited him with two quarterback hurries.

