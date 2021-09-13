Grading The Notre Dame Quarterbacks vs. Toledo

Notre Dame came from behind to beat Toledo by a 32-29 score, and the Irish quarterbacks were a key factor in the win. Here are grades for the Irish quarterbacks from the victory over Toledo.

JACK COAN

Grade: B

Stats: 21 com., 33 att., 63.6% comp., 239 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Coan started the game off extremely well and he finished it off brilliantly, and those two stretches played crucial roles in the victory. Coan went 4-4 for 54 yards and a touchdown on the opening drive, and he went 3-3 for 58 yards and a score on the final drive, which served as the game-winning drive for the Irish.

The pressure was getting to Coan early, but he was able to stay in the pocket and take a shot while still getting the ball out, including hitting tight end Michael Mayer on a wheel route for a 28-yard gain on the first drive. On that play Coan was drilled and driven into the ground as soon as he let go of the ball. His final pass, the game-winning touchdown, was an off-platform throw in which Coan stepped into the pocket and hit Mayer up the seam.

Coan made a great read on the final throw, reading the two-high safety look. He looked the safety off outside and as soon as the defender worked outside the Irish quarterback came inside to Mayer on the seam for the score.

In between those two drives there were some areas where Coan struggled, and his late second quarterback interception is a play that a veteran quarterback simply cannot make in that moment. Coan locked in on Mayer on the play instead of reading it out, and if he reads the play out he has a wide receiver streaking right now the middle of the field for a potential huge play.

Coan got dinged for for multiple pre-snap reads where he locked in on Mayer's side instead of going with the better numbers and looking at the softer coverage. The constant pressure and all the hits Coan took impacted him in the middle of the game, and he was working through his reads a bit faster due to his internal clock anticipating the pressure. Coan had a couple of chances to get the ball out with proper reads even with the pressures, but he missed possible open players. An example is Coan locking in on Kevin Austin on a third-down stop route instead of reading the play out and hitting Avery Davis down the middle for what could have been a monster gain.

Yes, a lot of that is due to the offensive line, but Coan still has to do his job well and at times he did not do that. Coan's interception and those mistakes dragged his grade down, but his clutch game-winning performance in the fourth quarter pulled it back up.

You can see Coan's passing yards at the bottom of the page.

TYLER BUCHNER

Grade: A-

Stats: 3 com., 3 att., 100.0%, 78 yards, 1 TD / 7 carries, 68 yards, 9.7 YPC

Buchner was graded on a curve due to this being his first game. With that in mind the Irish freshman signal caller was outstanding in this victory. Buchner's first career snap ended with him running for a 26-yard gain on a read zone play. A snap later he juked a Toledo defender and once again picked up 10+ yards.

Buchner's running ability played a huge role in Notre Dame extending its second quarter lead and then going ahead in the fourth quarter. Buchner was far from perfect in the game, which is incredibly impressive when you consider his numbers and production. The freshman played just 19 snaps but was on the field for three scoring drives that ended with 17 points.

Buchner had two really bad decisions that kept him from having even more production in the run game. He had one pull that could have gone for a huge, huge gain in the fourth quarter if he would have kept it and followed the tight end outside. You could see Buchner's body language after he handed it off, he knew he should have kept it, and I loved that he realized it so quickly.

Buchner wasn't asked to do much in the pass game but it was smart to have him throw the ball. Two of his completions were on very short throws, but his first throw was a questionable decision and it almost got intercepted. His final completion was a brilliant play. Yes, it only went about 9 yards past the line of scrimmage, but Buchner's ability to throw off platform and get that ball out was yet another example of his immense talent and potential.

COAN PASSING CHART

The top row are throws that traveled at least 20 yards past the line. The second row are throws between 11-19 yards past the line, the third column is throws 1-9 yards past the line and the final row are throws behind the line.

The left column are throws that went to the left and were at least two yards outside the left hash to the left sideline. The right is the same in that direction. The middle column are throws that were between two yards outside each hash to the middle.

