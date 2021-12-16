Grading The Notre Dame 2022 Recruiting Class - Position-By-Position

Notre Dame wrapped up the early signing period by landing a 21-man class that ranks as the nation's No. 7 overall recruiting class. There is a lot to be excited about with the 2022 class. It was the first signing day for new head coach Marcus Freeman.

In our latest podcast we go position by position to break down the class, beginning with the offense and then moving onto the defense.

This breakdown is not about what the class could or should have been and focuses mostly on what the class is. The grading scale is based on what kind of position group is needed to compete for a championship. There were certainly misses in the class, but you'll see from the grades we also believe this class has some very, very strong positions.

We begin with the quarterback position and then talk running back, wide receiver, tight end, offensive line and then give a grade for the whole offense. We then answer some listener questions before moving onto the defense.

The defensive breakdown begins with a look at the defensive line, then the linebackers (the best unit in the class), the cornerbacks and finally the safeties. We then give a grade for the defense as a whole.

We wrap the show up by answering more listener and subscriber questions.

