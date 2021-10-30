How To Watch Notre Dame vs North Carolina

How to watch and listen to the matchup between Notre Dame and North Carolina

Notre Dame plays North Carolina tonight in a must-win matchup for both teams. Here is how you can watch and listen to the game.

Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

When: 7:30 EST

Television: NBC Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Drew Brees (analyst), Kathryn Tappen (sideline)

Stream: Also available on fuboTV: Get a 7-Day Free Trial!!

Spread: Notre Dame -3.5 (PointsBet)

Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network (Paul Burmeister play-by-play; Ryan Harris analyst) 101.5 FM & 960 AM South Bend.

SiriusXM (Channel 129)

What to know: North Carolina might be the most dangerous 4-3 team in the country. The Tar Heels are averaging 38 points and 471 total yards of offense. Quarterback Sam Howell has run for 588 yards and passed for 1,851 while completing 61% of his passes. Ty Chandler, a 6 foot, 210-pound senior, has run for 588 yards. He’s averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Josh Downs, a 5-10 wide receiver, is a game-breaker. He has caught 60 passes and eight of them have been touchdown receptions.

The Tar Heels have their whole offensive line back from last yet they’ve given up 28 sacks. They have an experienced defensive line back yet they only have 14 sacks for the season. Nothing has gone as planned for them. That’s why this game is foreboding. Could this be the week the Tar Heels put it together? Notre Dame hopes it isn’t.

The Irish (6-1) will be without star safety Kyle Hamilton, who has a knee injury. It’s possible that Hamilton could’ve played his last game in an Irish uniform. Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly has deemed the injury one that is manageable but Hamilton is a top 10 pick in the NFL draft. Might not be worth the risk for him to come back. He’s already proven himself to the NFL scouts. The Irish found a new look on offense, going up-tempo with Jack Coan last week. It worked well against USC. This seems like it could be a shootout. So, Notre Dame needs to rely on its offense here.

