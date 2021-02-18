Notre Dame QB Ian Book's Draft Projection Becoming Clear

NFL analysts are mostly on the same page when it comes to their projection of former Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book had an impressive statistical career with the Fighting Irish, and now the former captain is looking for an opportunity to play in the National Football League.

Book and the rest of his former teammates should get one more chance to impress scouts and executes during Notre Dame's late March pro day, but his draft status prior to the Pro Day is becoming much more clear. Right now Book is considered around the ninth best quarterback in the draft, and a late round draft pick.

Here is Book's evaluation from the NFL Draft Bible, who ranks Book as the ninth best quarterback in the upcoming draft:

"Experiencing one of the better two-year spans in Notre Dame history at the quarterback position, Book brought stability to the position that had been missing for the Fighting Irish in recent years. Book is destined for the “gamer” label, doing some admirable work extending the pocket and making plays outside of structure. He largely makes good decisions, highlighted by just six interceptions during the 2019 season. From underrated recruit, to unheralded backup and now to potentially record-setting Irish quarterback, Book has quite the story. Unfortunately, stories do not make you an NFL talent. Book lacks proper arm strength to stretch a defense vertically. He also possesses underwhelming size and pocket awareness to win inside of structure. His chaotic style is admirable, but it hides the fact that Book is actually a pretty ordinary athlete. There is a lack of tools for Book to last on the next level, possibly even as a viable backup option."

The Athletic draft analyst Dane Brugler ranks Book as the eighth best quarterback in the draft. Here's what Brugler wrote about the former Irish signal caller:

"Although undersized, Book is a gutsy dual-threat passer with quick feet and natural throwing skills on the move. From the pocket, he is hesitant with his reads and at his best on three-step drops, calling for quick timing throws. Overall, Book needs to improve his trigger and touch as a pocket passer, but he is an instinctive, athletic play extender and a proven winner, projecting as an NFL reserve capable of locking down a backup job."

