Impact Matchups To Watch: Notre Dame Defense vs Cincinnati

Breaking down the matchups for the Notre Dame offense that should have the biggest impact on the outcome

Notre Dame has been one of the nation's best teams in recent seasons thanks to a dominant defense. Cincinnati is attempting to do the same with a blistering offense. This is a matchup that was circled before the season began and has gained new prominence now that both teams are undefeated and ranked in the top 10.

Here are the most intriguing matchups for Notre Dame defensively heading into the contest against Cincinnati.

DC Marcus Freeman vs. OC Mike Denbrock

Without question, Marcus Freeman and Mike Denbrock are two of the main reasons why Cincinnati football has recently ascended into the national college football discussion. On Saturday, the two will go head-to-head against one another. It will be a top 10 matchup and the biggest game of the season for both Notre Dame and Cincinnati, and Irish head coach Brian Kelly’s first time playing against his former team.

With that being said, the spotlight will arguably be shining the brightest on Freeman, who is in his first season as Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator and just one year removed from his role in the same position for Cincinnati.

Freeman spent four seasons as the Bearcats defensive coordinator, and led the team to top 15 marks in the entire FBS in rushing defense, scoring defense and total defense in both 2020 and 2018. The Bearcats gave up just 16.8 points per game a season ago and have given up 15 points per game this season to go along with eight forced turnovers. In many regards, this year’s Cincinnati defense is Freeman’s creation.

After consecutive up and down defensive performances to start the season, Freeman and the Irish defense have responded by dominating Purdue and Wisconsin, ceding just 13 points total to both teams. Yet, no one is more aware than Freeman of how difficult it will be to stop Cincinnati’s offense, which is led by offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock.

Denbrock has been the Bearcats offensive coordinator since 2017, but from 2010-2016 he served in a number of offensive assistant roles for Notre Dame and Kelly. So far this season, Cincinnati is averaging 43 points per game, a top 10 mark nationally, and close to seven yards per play (6.78). A season ago, the Bearcats finished in the top-25 in scoring offense after putting up 37.5 points per game.

There’s no question the Bearcats are hungry to show their old coach why he was wrong to leave, while Freeman is eager to make a statement of his own against a talented Cincinnati offense. Whatever the outcome, it will be fun to watch.

#6 CB Clarence Lewis vs #12 CB Alec Pierce

After a breakout freshman campaign in which he started in both the ACC Championship game and the Rose Bowl, Irish sophomore cornerback Clarence Lewis has quickly turned into the team’s most elite cornerback in coverage.

So far this season, Lewis has eight tackles, one pass breakup, and an interception against Florida State. The sophomore has recently been moved to the boundary corner position for his efforts, and has formed an effective duo with fellow Irish cornerback Cam Hart.

Lewis will be matched up against Cincinnati’s top pass catcher Alec Pierce. Through three games, Pierce leads the team with nine receptions and 150 receiving yards to go along with a score. Though Pierce played in only six games last season due to injury, he still put up 17 receptions for 315 yards and three touchdowns, hauled in a reception in every game he played and finished with six catches that went for 20 yards or more. In 2019, Pierce was second on the team with 37 catches and first on the team with 652 receiving yards and 17.6 yards per reception.

Pierce made 10 plays of more than 20 yards. As such, Pierce has been one of Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder’s go-to targets and biggest deep threats for the past three seasons. Notre Dame has had an issue of giving up big plays on defense so far this season, which makes this matchup all the more intriguing. It’s not a matter of if Ridder will try and find Pierce on a deep ball, it’s a matter of when, meaning Lewis is going to be having a busy afternoon on Saturday.

#40 LB Drew White, #27 LB JD Bertrand vs #81 TE Josh Whyle, #11 TE Leonard Taylor

The impact of Notre Dame junior linebacker JD Bertrand so far this season cannot be understated. Bertrand came into this season with less than 50 career snaps under his belt as a backup to Marist Liufau, and in the wake of Liufau’s season ending injury has become the Irish’s most productive defender. Bertrand leads the team with 42 tackles, and the next highest mark is Kyle Hamilton with 25. The junior has also made 4.5 tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks this season as well. Alongside Bertrand in the middle of the field for Notre Dame has been fifth-year linebacker Drew White, who is sixth on the team with 17 tackles. Both Bertrand and White have been strong stopping the run, but the two will need to be on their A-game in coverage this weekend against the Cincinnati offense.

So far this season, Cincinnati has scored a touchdown on 12 of the team’s 13 red zone trips. Two of the team’s top red zone targets are tight ends Josh Whyle and Leonard Taylor. Size has a lot to do with it. Whyle is 6-6, 240 and Taylor is 6-5, 250. Bertrand is listed at 6’1” and White at 6-foot, for comparison. Thus far, Whyle has three receptions for 36 yards and a score and Taylor has made five catches for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Whyle is coming off of a breakout 2020 season in which he was awarded second-team all-conference honors after posting 28 catches to lead the team with 353 receiving yards and haul in six touchdowns. Bertrand and White will have their hands full dealing with the rushing threats of Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder and running back Jerome Ford, but they’ll also need to step up in coverage defending Whyle and Taylor.

