Michael Carmody Is A Game-Time Decision, Jordan Botelho Returns

Left tackle Michael Carmody’s playing status will be a game-time decision, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said in his Thursday press conference.

Carmody sprained his ankle against Toledo in the first half. Blake Fisher, the first-string left tackle, was lost indefinitely after he tore meniscus in his knee against Florida State.

Two other players, freshman cornerback JoJo Johnson and junior defensive end Osita Ekwonu are finished for the season. Johnson suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament, and Ekwonu tore his Achilles.

Kelly was noncommittal about Carmody, hinting that he’d lean more towards him playing if he didn’t have to try to block defensive end George Karlaftis. Karlaftis is one of the best pass rushers in the Big Ten. Tosh Baker, a 6 foot 8, 307-pound sophomore, is Quinn’s backup.

“That will be a game-time decision,” Kelly said of whether Carmody will play. “He’s making good progress during the week. Jeff (Quinn) will assess whose in a better position (to start). As I mentioned, we are going against one of the best pass rushers in the country. In some instances, he might be ready but we have to evaluate him against the best in the country.”

The Irish will get a boost when Jordan Botelho returns. A 6-3, 245-pound defensive end who plays the Vyper position, Botelho wasn’t available for the first two games.

Kelly said that Botelho back should add depth to the defensive line.

“Jordan is a guy that can help us,” Kelly said. “He brings pass-rush ability. We’re a little thin there. That will be welcomed to our unit.”

