Notre Dame Football Loses Cornerback for 2024 Season
Notre Dame has gotten through fall camp and transitioned to game week as a showdown at Texas A&M awaits in Saturday's season opener.
When Notre Dame gets to College Station, Tex. though, they'll do so without cornerback Chance Tucker in uniform.
Tucker was injured in Notre Dame's offense vs. defense scrimmage on August 17 and at the time, Marcus Freeman wasn't sure of the significance of the injury.
On Monday of game week, Freeman announced Tucker's season is already done due to tearing his ACL.
"He's a great teammate and you feel terrible for him," said Freeman.
Cornerback a Position of Strength for Notre Dame
Although you never want to see anyone get injured, this one comes at the position that Notre Dame may be the deepest.
"Based on our recent recruiting and development we have a lot of depth there" said Freeman about the Fighting Irish at cornerback.
Tucker was expected to compete for significant playing time in 2024 but the season is done for him before a game even took place.
Benjamin Morrison is among the very best cornerbacks in the nation and will start at one cornerback spot while sophomore Christian Gray will start at the other. True freshman Leonard Moore will compete to see the field as will junior Jaden Mickey.
Related: See Notre Dame's entire depth chart for Texas A&M here
More Notre Dame-Texas A&M Preview/Information:
Marcus Freeman's Accidentally Found Way of 'Scouting' Texas A&M
5 Aggies Every Notre Dame Fan Should Know for Irish vs. Texas A&M
Texas A&M loses running back for season ahead of Notre Dame opener
Notre Dame-Texas A&M Betting Line Shrinks Entering Game Week
Notre Dame National Bowl Projections Entering 2024 Season