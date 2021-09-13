Brian Kelly Updates Injuries, Talks Possible Return Of Jordan Botelho

Brian Kelly updated his team's health during his Monday press conference, and also discussed about a possible return of Jordan Botelho

There is perhaps a bit of good news for Notre Dame on the injury front.

Starting left tackle Michael Carmody might be available for the Purdue game, and defensive end Jordan Botelho will be back.

Botelho, a 6-2, 245-pound defensive lineman who plays the Vyper position was unavailable for the first two games. Botelho is an explosive athlete that was one of the team's best special teams players a season ago, and he was the defense's best pass rusher in the spring. If he returns this weekend it should give the defense a boost.

C’Bo Flemister, a senior running back and Prince Kollie, a freshman linebacker, will not play. He was listed as backup Will linebacker on the Irish depth chart but is out for this game while dealing with Covid protocols. He moved into the backup slot after senior linebacker Shayne Simon was lost for the season.

Carmody took over the left tackle spot after Blake Fisher tore his meniscus. Fisher is out for eight weeks.

Carmody sprained his ankle in the first half of Notre Dame’s 32-29 victory over Toledo. Tosh Baker, the No. 3 left tackle on the depth chart, played most of the second half.

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said Carmody’s ankle injury is a day-to-day injury. Carmody would have to block Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis at times. Karlaftis, who is a 6-4, 276-pound junior, is one of the best pass rushers in the country and is projected by many as a possible first round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The Notre Dame offensive line struggled against Toledo, giving up four sacks.

“We’re going to hold off on making a decision,” Kelly said. “He’s not going to play against one of the best pass rushers if he’s hobbling. We won’t put him out there. We are going to see if we can get him ready. If we can get him ready, we are going to play him.

