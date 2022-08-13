Isaiah Foskey Gets High First Round NFL Draft Grade

The 2023 NFL Draft class is once again loaded with talented edge players, and one of the best is Notre Dame star end Isaiah Foskey. A breakout player for Notre Dame in 2021, Foskey heads into his senior season ready to put together another dominant season, and NFL Draft analysts are certain taking notice.

Foskey finished his junior season with 12.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. which was the third most sacks in Notre Dame history.

The Athletic draft analyst Dane Brugler ranked edge players ahead of next springs draft, and Foskey received extremely high grades. Brugler ranked Foskey as the third best edge player, and believes the Irish star should jump into the top half of the first round.

"Notre Dame has a rich history of sending defensive linemen to the NFL, but the program hasn’t had an edge rusher taken in the first round since Renaldo Wynn in 1997 — over a quarter-century ago. Foskey has the talent to break that streak. With improvements in key areas, he could get himself in the conversation for the top half of Round 1." - Brugler

Brugler is high on Foskey's combination of athleticism and length.

"An impressive athlete for his size, Foskey can line up across the front seven and win in a multitude of ways. As a pass rusher, he threatens the corner and forces blockers to respect his edge speed, which unlocks his go-to power moves — specifically, his long-arm techniques. Foskey has a crafty understanding of how to use his length to soften the edge and leverage the point of attack with one arm." - Brugler

Brugler noted that Foskey must improve his pass rush repertoire, which is something Irish Breakdown has discussed this offseason. It's a spot on analysis, and if Foskey can make those improvements he'll have a monster final season for Notre Dame.

