Jack Coan Named Comeback Player of the Year Semifinalist

Notre Dame QB Jack Coan was named a semifinalist for the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan was named a semifinalist for the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year award.

Coan led Wisconsin to 10 wins and a berth to the Rose Bowl following the 2019 season. He was injured in camp a year ago, and that foot injury ultimately cost him the season and his starting job.

Coan ultimately decided to transfer to Notre Dame, and he's started every game this season for the 11-1 and 5th-ranked Fighting Irish.

After an up-and-down first half, Coan has been the architect of the seven-game regular season ending seven game win streak that led the Irish to its No. 5 ranking and trip to the Fiesta Bowl.

Coan has completed 215 of 318 passes for 2,641 yards with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. Coan ranks 19th nationally in completion percentage at 67.6%.

The grad transfer started the season strong, completing 26-35 passes for 366 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-38 overtime win over Florida State. Coan broke the record for the most yards passing in a season-opening game, and he tied the record touchdown passes in an opener.

In Notre Dame's final regular season game against Stanford, Coan completed 26 of 35 passes for 345 yards in a 45-14 victory.

Coan has led the team to fourth quarter or overtime game-winning drives against Florida State, Toledo and Virginia Tech.

The winner will be announced on Dec. 21.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @MikeHuttonPT

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter