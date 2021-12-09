Skip to main content
    December 9, 2021
    Jack Coan Named Comeback Player of the Year Semifinalist

    Notre Dame QB Jack Coan was named a semifinalist for the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year
    Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan was named a semifinalist for the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year award.

    Coan led Wisconsin to 10 wins and a berth to the Rose Bowl following the 2019 season. He was injured in camp a year ago, and that foot injury ultimately cost him the season and his starting job. 

    Coan ultimately decided to transfer to Notre Dame, and he's started every game this season for the 11-1 and 5th-ranked Fighting Irish.

    After an up-and-down first half, Coan has been the architect of the seven-game regular season ending seven game win streak that led the Irish to its No. 5 ranking and trip to the Fiesta Bowl.

    Coan has completed 215 of 318 passes for 2,641 yards with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. Coan ranks 19th nationally in completion percentage at 67.6%.

    The grad transfer started the season strong, completing 26-35 passes for 366 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-38 overtime win over Florida State. Coan broke the record for the most yards passing in a season-opening game, and he tied the record touchdown passes in an opener.

    In Notre Dame's final regular season game against Stanford, Coan completed 26 of 35 passes for 345 yards in a 45-14 victory.

    Coan has led the team to fourth quarter or overtime game-winning drives against Florida State, Toledo and Virginia Tech.

    The winner will be announced on Dec. 21.

