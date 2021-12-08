Skip to main content
    •
    December 8, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    Joe Alt Named A PFF Freshman All-American

    Notre Dame freshman offensive tackle Joe Alt has been named a Freshman All-American by Pro Football Focus
    Author:

    Notre Dame freshman Joe Alt was a tight end in high school, and he was maybe 240 pounds when he committed to the Fighting Irish. Despite his pedigree it was obvious Alt would need time to develop, right? ...... Wrong.

    Alt is way ahead of where I thought he would be. He started the final seven games of his freshman season at left tackle and played outstanding football. His performance earned him first-team Freshman All-American honors from Pro Football Focus, and you can be certain it won't be the last time he earns such an honor this offseason.

    "Alt was thrust into the starting left tackle spot in Week 6 and held his own right from the get-go. From Week 6 on, Alt finished as one of the 15 highest-graded tackles in the Power Five (plus Notre Dame, of course). The offensive adjustments made by offensive coordinator Tommy Rees following the Irish's Week 7 bye helped, as it tasked the line with fewer true pass sets. At the end of the day, though, the true freshman performed better than most seniors in that scenario." - PFF

    Alt finished the regular season playing 511, including 255 pass snaps. According to Pro Football Focus, Alt allowed just five pressures and two sacks all season. The 6-7 1/2, 305-pound freshman didn't allow a single pressure in three of the final four games of the season.

    Of course, Alt wasn't supposed to be this good this early. Not only because of his perceived need for time to grow his body, but classmate Blake Fisher was supposed to be the team's starting left tackle. Fisher went down with a season-ending injury in the season opener, and his talent plus Alt's emergence has the future at tackle for Notre Dame looking very, very bright.

    Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Read More

    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

    Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

    Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

    ———————

    Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

    Join the Irish Breakdown community!
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
    Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
    Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

    Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

    Joe Alt
    Football

    Joe Alt Named A PFF Freshman All-American

    10 seconds ago
    Chase Claypool
    Football

    Bowl History: Notre Dame vs. Big 12

    5 hours ago
    Eli Raridon
    Recruiting

    Notre Dame Commits Move Around In Latest Rivals250 Rankings Adjustments

    7 hours ago
    Drew White
    Football

    Notre Dame Captains Made It Clear There Was Only Choice .... Marcus Freeman

    9 hours ago
    Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
    Football

    Notre Dame Stay Or Go - Breaking Down The Choices That Must Be Made For Irish Players

    11 hours ago
    Marcus Freeman 1
    Football

    Marcus Freeman's Letter To Notre Dame Strikes All The Right Chords

    23 hours ago
    Drayk Bowen
    Recruiting

    Notre Dame Commit Drayk Bowen Named Gatorade Player of the Year in Indiana

    Dec 7, 2021
    Josh Burnham
    Recruiting

    Notre Dame Commit Josh Burnham Named Gatorade Player of the Year in Michigan

    Dec 7, 2021