Josh Lugg, Jarrett Patterson Named To Outland Trophy Watch List

Notre Dame is expected to have a bounce back year along the offensive line, so it's not surprising to see the Irish have players on various watch lists. The latest is the Outland Trophy, which placed both Jarrett Patterson and Joshua Lugg on its watch list.

The Outland Trophy goes to the best interior lineman in the country, although it can go to any offensive lineman or any defensive tackle. It's one of the few awards that can be given to an offensive or defensive player.

The Outland Trophy is one of the oldest awards given to college football players, having first been handed out in 1946. Former Notre Dame star George Connor won the first Outland Trophy, and two years later it was won by another Irish standout, Bill Fischer. Notre Dame legend Ross Browner won the Trophy in 1976, marking the last time an Irish player has won the Outland.

Patterson is considered one of the best returning offensive linemen in the country. A three-year starter at center, there's a chance Patterson actually moves out to guard this season as the Irish look to figure out what their best five-man alignment will be in 2022. Both positions fit Patterson's skillset quite effectively, but I'm of the belief that not having to snap could take some of the pressure off of him after he suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the offseason.

Lugg started 12 games at right tackle last season and he was one of Notre Dame's most steady linemen. He had some mistakes and bad plays that were noticeable, and I believe those snaps masked what was an otherwise solid season for Lugg. Now he moves inside to guard, where his game is even better suited. The hope is that Patterson and Lugg form a potent guard tandem, and that Lugg and right tackle Blake Fisher form a dominant right side of the line.

Not seeing defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola on the list was a major head scratcher. Ademilola continues to be one of Notre Dame's most overlooked and underappreciated players.

