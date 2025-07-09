Notre Dame Football: The 5 Things to Know for July 9
The Countdown to the 2025 Season is on for Notre Dame
Just 53 days remain until Notre Dame travels to Miami for a season-starting showdown against the Hurricanes. As the countdown gets shorter, it seems more things are heating up regarding the Notre Dame football team.
Here are the five things to know regarding Notre Dame athletics for July 9, 2025.
5. Chase Claypool Eyeing NFL Return
Chase Claypool was a late bloomer at Notre Dame, but ended his college career with what remains the last 1,000-yard receiving season by a Fighting Irish receiver in 2019. After a hot start with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020, Claypool's career stalled. He recently posted to social media, declaring a clean bill of health as he hopes to catch on with an NFL team ahead of training camps opening.
4. Irish WNBA All-Stars Find Out Roster Seletions
The WNBA All-Star game is drawing near, and three former Fighting Irish stars were selected. Tuesday night saw the All-Star captains, Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier, select their teams. WNBA Rookie of the Year candidate Sonia Citron will play on Clark's team while veterans Skylar Diggins and Jackie Young will play with Collier.
3. Notre Dame's Five-Star Recruiting Outlook
It wasn't that long ago that some wondered if Notre Dame would ever land a five-star recruit again due to shortcomings by the Fighting Irish. As Marcus Freeman and company continue to stockpile talent for the 2026 class, Mason Plummer took a detailed look at how many Notre Dame commitments in the coming years may come with that five-star rating.
2. Shutting Down Michigan Flip Concerns
A year ago, defensive back Ivan Taylor flipped his Notre Dame commitment to Michigan, and that still sits in some people's minds. Earlier this week, a Michigan fan took to social media to claim star Notre Dame cornerback commitment Khary Adams would be the next to flip to Michigan. Adams responded twice in a big way, however, locking in and doubling down his commitment to the Fighting Irish.
1. Notre Dame's Offensive Line Contingency Plan
Charles Jagusah's injury over the weekend stunned Notre Dame, but now a plan needs figured out as to who will replace the projected starting guard. Yesterday, I looked over three different names that could work their way into the mix for Notre Dame, but I admit one appears to be the clear favorite.
In Case You Missed It
Pat McAfee must have been missing college football on Tuesday morning as he randomly tweeted out the following:
Despite the outcome of the National Championship Game, Notre Dame's win over Penn State in the Orange Bowl will be one that Notre Dame fans will remember for as long as they live because of everything that went into it.
