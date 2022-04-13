Kyle Hamilton Sees A Big Drop In Latest Mel Kiper Jr. Mock Draft

Add ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. to the list of NFL Draft analysts overreacting to the testing results of former Notre Dame standout safety Kyle Hamilton.

Kiper had Hamilton going No. 2 overall in his March 22 mock draft, but since then Notre Dame held a pro day in which Hamilton didn't improve upon his testing results. Coming out of that Hamilton has seen a big drop from some when looking at his draft position.

In his latest mock draft, Kiper has Hamilton falling nine spots to No. 11, where he is projected to be taken by the Washington Commanders.

"Hamilton has been dinged a little bit because of his 40 time, which was a 4.59 at the combine and a little slower at his pro day. He's a fantastic player, but he doesn't have rare physical tools, which means he could fall out of the top 10. I would want him on my team. At 6-foot-4, he could play multiple positions, from center fielder to box linebacker. He would make plays for a Washington defense that disappointed in 2021." - Kiper Jr.

Hamilton is this year's test case for what matters most to teams, film or workouts. When Hamilton was being mocked based on his film he was close to being a consensus Top 5 five. Now that he has had two subpar non-padded workouts his stock is falling among NFL Draft analysts. A player that many analysts were calling the best player in the draft is now having his game picked apart due to these non-football workouts.

It will be very, very interesting to see if NFL teams feel the same way, or if some of the negative talk about Hamilton is nothing more than teams picking in the bottom half of the Top 10 are trying to talk him into a slide so that they can scoop him up.

Hamilton was named a consensus All-American this season despite playing just six full games and not even full first quarter for another. Hamilton finished his junior season with 34 tackles, three interceptions and four pass break ups. He finished his Notre Dame career with 138 tackles, eight interceptions and 16 pass break ups.

