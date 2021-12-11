Kyle Hamilton Named FWAA First Team All-American

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton has picked up yet another first team All-American honor, this time by the Football Writers Association of America. Yesterday Hamilton was also named a first team All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation.

It's quite an honor for Hamilton, and it shows the strong reputation he has nationally, that he has already been named a first team All-American by two outlets despite only playing in seven games.

Hamilton was injured in the first quarter of Notre Dame's win over USC, which was the seventh game of the season. The Atlanta native never returned to the lineup and announced this morning he's departing for the NFL, so we have seen the last of Hamilton in a Notre Dame uniform.

Hamilton finished the season with 34 tackles, two tackles for loss, four pass break ups and three interceptions.

Hamilton was also named a FWAA first teal All-American in 2020 when he led the Irish defense with 63 tackles to go with 4.5 tackles for loss, six pass break ups and an interception. Hamilton was a key figure for an Irish defense that helped lead the Irish to the College Football Playoff.

Purdue wide receiver David Bell and Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner were the Notre Dame opponents that were also named first FWAA first team All-Americans.

USC wide receiver Drake London, Virginia center Olusegun Olutatimi, Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson and Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal were named FWAA second team All-Americans.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter