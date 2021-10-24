    • October 24, 2021
    Notre Dame Safety Kyle Hamilton Questionable To Return vs. USC

    Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton is questionable to return to the matchup against USC
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Notre Dame might have to stop USC's potent offense without All-American safety Kyle Hamilton. It was announced on NBC that Hamilton's return is questionable after sustaining a first quarter injury to his leg.

    The junior made a tackle on the side line the first quarter and his legs split, causing his leg to stretch awkwardly. Hamilton was helped off the field and it took some time before he could put weight on his leg on the sideline.

    Without Hamilton the Irish staff has had to turn to safety DJ Brown to play alongside the other starter, Houston Griffith.

    Should he not return the defense will have a huge hole at safety, and not just because Hamilton is their best defensive player. Having a long, rangy safety like Hamilton gives you an extra weapon to defend wide receiver Drake London, who already has 8 catches for 103 yards, and we aren't yet to halftime.

    Obviously the rest of the Notre Dame defense will have to pick up the slack should Hamilton not be able to return to the game.

    

