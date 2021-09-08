Kyle Hamilton Named Lott IMPACT Player of the Week

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton was named the Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week

All-American safety Kyle Hamilton had some brilliant moments in the 41-38 Notre Dame victory over Florida State. His big game resulted in Hamilton winning the Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the week.

Hamilton was on the Lott IMPACT Trophy preseason watch list and he made a big season-opening splash against the Seminoles. The junior racked up six tackles in the victory, but it was Hamilton's two outstanding interceptions that made the biggest impact.

This interception was especially impressive.

This was not only an impressive play it was also clutch, as Hamilton made up for two of his teammates turning a Florida State receiver loose for what could have been a huge play. Instead, Hamilton's brilliance resulted in the Irish offense getting the ball back.

