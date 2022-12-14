Skip to main content

Notre Dame Lands Transfer Kicker Spencer Shrader

For the second straight year the Notre Dame Fighting Irish landed a transfer kicker, this time hauling in South Florida placekicker Spencer Shrader

Notre Dame has once again dipped into the transfer portal to land a kicker, this time getting a commitment from former South Florida placekicker Spencer Shrader. Shrader announced tonight he was headed to Notre Dame for his final season.

Shrader spent parts of the last four seasons kicking for the Bulls, where he began as a walk-on. As a freshman in 2019, Shrader made just 4-9 of his field goal attempts. Over the next three years he went 24-32 on all field goal attempts. Shrader also nailed all 95 of his extra point attempts.

Shrader had his best season in 2021, when he went 11-13 on his field goal attempts. He went 9-13 on field goal attempts during the 2022 season. Shrader's longest field goal in 2022 was 49 yards, which he hit against Florida. 

The longest kick of his career came in 2021 when he drilled a 52-yard field goal against Temple. Five of Shrader's 11 made field goal attempts in 2021 were longer than 40 yards.

Shrader also handled kickoffs for South Florida over the last four seasons. As a senior he was far more effective getting the ball into the end zone, with 50 of his 62 kickoffs resulting in touch backs. Sanders actually rushed for a touchdown as a freshman in 2019, scoring from 22 yards out in a win over Connecticut.

Sanders is being recruited to handle placekicking and likely will battle for kickoff duties in 2023.

Read More

